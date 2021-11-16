RDM Industrial Products, Inc. – A Renowned Name for High-Quality Industrial Furniture Supplier

Milpitas, USA, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — RDM Industrial Products Inc. is a renowned South African manufacturer of industrial and laboratory furniture. Since its founding in 1977, the company has been manufacturing and distributing high-quality items to a variety of commercial industries. They engage with a diverse range of products and serve industries such as electronics, biotechnology, and healthcare, among others. They also ship their top-quality products to locations nationwide.

RDM Industrial Products, Inc. deals with a wide range of industrial furniture and products. Some of them are:

Aluminum frame tables

Ball & roller transfer workstations

Drafting & engineering tables

Cleanroom tables

Adjustable height tables

Double-sided workstations

Clean laminar air workstations

Economy tables

Ergonomic lift tables

Laboratory casework/cabinets

Reception counters

Stainless steel cabinets

RDM specializes in manufacturing sturdy and robust industrial furniture. Some of their key products are:

Laminar Flow Clean Air Workstations

RDM offers Vertical and Horizontal Clean Air Workstations for your particle-sensitive applications. These workstations can be used in most locations to establish a dedicated, small-footprint clean space solution when you don’t want to spend a lot of money on it. RDM’s laminar flow clean air workstations are designed to preserve your products by providing clean, particulate-free air to the work area.

Adjustable Height Tables

The company provides a diverse selection of adjustable height tables. Most of the height tables are designed to meet a variety of demands and objectives. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes and have a variety of options. They have 4-legged adjustable tables for light to heavy-duty applications, adjustable stainless-steel tables, ergonomic tables, handicap accessible ADA tables with height adjustment and adjustable height tables with full-time wheels. The company also offers custom-made tables that can be easily adjusted based on user requirements.

Stainless Steel Cabinets

RDM specializes in dealing with high-quality stainless steel furniture perfect for every industry. They provide the best quality stainless steel cabinets suitable for every industrial use. If you’re looking for something a little more unique than what’s on the market right now, RDM can help.

Lab Cabinets and Casework Designs

All of the lab cabinets manufactured by RDM are equipped with handy features that help to increase productivity. These are custom-made to fit the needs of today’s rapidly expanding laboratories and include components for storing and organizing laboratory supplies and materials.

For further information on their products, visit them at https://www.rdm-ind.com/

About:

