Slidebean Expands Product Offerings, Launching Recurring, A New SaaS Spend Tracking Tool

NEW YORK, NY, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — Slidebean, an all-encompassing fundraising toolkit for startups, announced today the launch of their SaaS spend tracking tool, Recurring. The platform allows companies to better manage their subscriptions and optimize their spending priorities, helping CEOs, COOs, and founders anywhere in the world monitor their company’s expanding subscription expenses.

With Recurring, companies can easily integrate their Google Workspace accounts, including Gmail, allowing invoices to be automatically identified and easily forwarded to the platform. In addition, Recurring integrates popular accounting software, Quickbooks, so expenses can be sourced and synced directly from those accounting systems. Once submitted, Recurring will generate a live report that automatically classifies expenses.

With many medium-sized companies spending $20,000 per month on SaaS tools, identifying unused subscriptions becomes a critical part of maintaining fiscal responsibility. Recurring helps companies easily determine which SaaS tools are inactive while evaluating SaaS subscriptions for duplicate functionality, helping companies save money and optimize subscription services.

“SaaS was critical to our organizational outcomes, but we found it difficult to easily assess our subscription efficacy and overall budget impact,” said Jose ‘Caya’ Cayasso, co-Founder and CEO of Slidebean.

He adds, “We tried finding other solutions for companies our size, and we were disappointed by existing offerings. Recurring is our solution, and we believe it’s going to help companies like us maximize the impact of their SaaS solutions.”

To help decision-makers optimize their monthly SaaS spend, Recurring’s tool classification feature offers customized expense reports by category, project, team, history, and future. In addition, recurring enables stakeholders to track their recurring software expenses, usage, and efficiency without waiting for accounting reports.

A centralized dashboard puts critical insights at stakeholders’ fingertips, allowing them to control and oversee the company’s invoice data and team expenses. Critically, with security and privacy increasingly top-of-mind, Recurring gives companies full control and visibility into collected data.

Collectively, Recurring makes it easier for founders, CEOs, and COOs to easily access, track, and optimize the company’s recurring SaaS spend, ensuring that software investments support organizational outcomes at a critical time.

For more information or to sign up for Recurring, please visit https://recurring.co.

About Slidebean

Slidebean is an all-encompassing fundraising toolkit for startups. They help eliminate the stressors and unknowns of pitching investors and raising capital by guiding companies through the process. Through weekly office hour sessions, pitch deck assistance, investor finder matching, and consulting services on growth marketing, strategy, and fundraising, Slidebean’s value goes well beyond deck creation. To learn more, visit slidebean.com or follow them @Slidebean on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

