Pro Marketer Lays Down Different Ways to Make Your Blogs More Interactive

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — Undeniably, blogs are a great way to engage with your audience on a frequent basis. Nicely written blogs not only help business owners spread awareness about their offerings but also allow them to forge a deeper bond with their visitors. The most rewarding outcome of creating a blog and updating it regularly is the community base of readers that builds around it. Quite naturally, making this space more interactive should be on your radar. An interactive blog can be a source of valuable information for people. Moreover, you can find various content opportunities as a result of comments and discussions. As your blog becomes more trustworthy, you naturally are able to widen your audience and make more money with it.

Are you trying to build a relationship with your visitors? Its time to make your blog more interactive. Given below are some great tips and techniques that you should consider.

1. Interactive chat – A blog is a potent way to being social with your followers and prospective buyers. But being social with people on web is not fully about broadcasting your content on different social media channels. Real interaction occurs when you are present to chat with someone via your website. It’s the most apt definition of being social. For making your blog more engaging and interactive, try combining an automated chatbot technology on it. It ensures that people have someone to whom they can pose questions and carry on a conversation. Make use of conversational marketing platforms like Drift. It perfectly blends automation with real people. Rather than filling a form on the web, people will get to actually interact with a chatbot. It will in turn allow you to see what you actually need.

2. Try adding a membership – It’s a trend that has been picking up pace in recent years. An increasing number of blogs these days have a membership section. All users need to do is pay a small price to get their hands on premium content. A membership or the addition of a premium area imparts an exclusive feel to an individual. People feel special when they are a member of that club. However, keep in mind that the premium content should be distinctive and not similar for what you put out for everyone to access. Otherwise, people will cancel their memberships. The content should be very valuable and you should make sure that you are constantly upgrading it. you can make use of podcasts or videos for it.

3. Arrange a contest for your old and new readers – Ever since the inception of blogging, one techniques that successful bloggers worldwide have leveraged is that of holding a good old contest. It’s an effective strategy to get both your current and new readers interact with you actively. You can also motivate your readers for new actions like asking them to comment on your posts, share it, and the like. Some bloggers have even gone out a notch ahead by holding a competition to win a trip to exotic places. Such a contest can indeed generate a lot of new opportunities for you by making your blog visible. However, ensure that you are checking in with your region’s local laws before holding such type of contests.

4. Deliberately invite interaction – New bloggers are often hesitant to specifically ask people to subscribe or comment on their posts. They feel like it’s a bad etiquette on their part. However, seasoned bloggers know that people really don’t mind so much till you are not always spamming them with messages of subscribing or commenting in their posts. Even a simple thing like politely asking people to leave a comment on your blog post at the end of your content and following it up with a gentle reminder on their mails is a great way to elicit response from them.

5. Embed different media – Not every visitor loves to read loads of content. People have varying ways of absorbing content. What you can do is to satisfy their varying natures with varying formats. Try implementing the following:

· Record the content of a specific blog post and let people listen to it when they are on that specific post.

· Try creating a YouTube video. You will use the content from your post and embed the YouTube content inside the blog post.

· Make a presentation of the content that is on your blog. Post it on Slide share. After you do this, embed the presentation in your blog content.

6. Make the navigation easier – Today you can find various blogs that have a table of contents when they begin. It is especially useful if you are elaborating on a lengthy topic. The table has links to different parts of the content. Users can directly click the link whose content they want to see.

No one ever loves a quiet blog. Making it more interactive is a great SEO strategy. Implement the varying tips mentioned above to create engaging content. If you need a little help in curating it, feel free to reach out to the experts of an SEO company Toronto.

