The Scientology Information Center Reminds Youth that Drugs Shatter Dreams

Clearwater, FL, USA, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — On th, the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater highlights a story of creativity almost halted by drug addiction in Meet a Scientologist: Christoph Roth from the Scientology Network on DirecTV Channel 320.

“Overdoses are the number one cause of accidental death in our country,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. “According to the CDC, there were 96,000 fatal overdoses in the U.S. During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic from March 2020 to March 2021.”

Since July, the Scientology Information Center has been sharing positive stories and programs from the Scientology Network every Sunday at 3:30 pm.

The Scientology Network, launched in March 2018, gives an unprecedented look at the Church of Scientology and Scientologists around the world. Its all-original series include: L. Ron Hubbard: in His Own Voice, Inside Scientology, Destination: Scientology, Meet a Scientologist, Voices for Humanity and more.

It is DirecTV Channel 320 and can also be streamed on or streaming at www.scientology.tv or through apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.

This week’s presentation on November 7th highlighted the Meet a Scientologist episode of Christoph Roth, a visual effects designer who has made significant contributions to Hollywood. Originally from Germany, Christoph had his own scrapes with drugs and alcohol and eventually found solutions to his addiction in Scientology.

One attendee, Alvin, shared his thoughts about the program afterwards, “Christoph went out of his way to become a better person with Scientology. I believe there are opportunities to improve with Scientology if someone is interested.”

Programs such as Meet a Scientologist celebrate examples of people who come from different corners of the world, have different backgrounds and interests – and they are all Scientologists. These people share their stories of “staying the course” despite the ups and downs and how Scientology contributed to their success.

For more information on in-person showings of the Scientology Network at the Scientology Information Center, please contact Amber Skjelset, Center Manager at 727-467-6966 or email centermanager@cos.flag.org.

To take a self-guided tour of the Information Center anyone can stop by: Saturday 2pm-7pm and Sunday – Friday 10:30am-1pm and 2pm-7pm. No appointment is necessary.

The Scientology Information Center is located at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at AppleTV, FireTV and ROKU.

THE SCIENTOLOGY INFORMATION CENTER:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

Photo caption: Christoph Roth holding his Oscar as seen in the Scientology TV Program, Meet a Scientologist.