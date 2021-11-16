Mojo Campers Offers Pickups Are Available From Hamilton & Auckland Airport

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — Mojo Campers has come up as the most preferred Campervan rental for hire in New Zealand. People have been flocking to its offices to avail themselves of the splendid, unique and cosy camping vehicles offered by Mojo Campers. It is a one-of-a-kind Campervan rental that provides an experience that is simply out of the world and is specifically designed with such amazing interiors so as to make the journey and the camping an experience of a lifetime. Not to mention the comfortable inner space of each vehicle is the brainchild of the owner of Mojo Campers herself that gives each vehicle Retrofitted with a unique experience of its own.

Mojo Campers’ camping vans come in two different types (that includes a variety of subtypes):-

1. Mojo Sleepervan

2. Mojo Campervan

These vehicles then come in different types as Generation 1 and Generation 2 vehicles. The Sleepervans are designed to be extremely cosy and highly functional in their usage. They are light-weight, very economical and highly reliable giving a thrilling experience and even if the rain decides to play spoilsport, the Sleepervan guarantees a restful and comfortable experience even through the bumpy and skiddy roads.

The Campervans, on the other hand, are spacious and come with an interior kitchen. The vehicles are 6 seater have a long wheelbase, apart from multiple amenities. Additionally, the Campervans have a reversing camera and a Queen size mattress for your luxurious trip, and much more at ridiculously affordable prices!

“I fell in love with New Zealand head over heels when I arrived here. Being an avid traveller myself, I know what people look for in their trips. My Sleepervans and Campervans incorporate every single amenity that one can need. Mojo Campers is the perfect thing you need for your trip! Wait no more and book your trip today and we’ll pick you up from Hamilton and Auckland airport!”, said Ina Pijnacker, the owner of Mojo Campers.

About Mojo Campers:

Mojo Campers is a custom-designed car rental company based in New Zealand that provides cars for a short trip, long journey and for camping.

For more information, please visit https://www.mojocampers.co.nz/

Media Contact:

Address: 186 Kent Street, Hamilton 3204, New Zealand

Phone Number: +64275106962

Email Id: mail@mojocampers.co.nz

Website: https://www.mojocampers.co.nz/

###