Yoga Clothing Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2025

The Yoga Clothing Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global yoga clothing market size is projected to touch USD 47.8 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2025. Growing adoption of yoga practices amid hectic lifestyle coupled with increasing demand for fashionable yoga wear is driving the demand for these products. These clothes are known to provide comfort and absorb sweat generated during yoga, thus, gaining traction among end-users.

Among different application segment, the children segment are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast duration. A large number of parents are encouraging their children to participate in various fitness activities including yoga, which, in turn, is anticipated to promote the growth of the yoga clothing market.

The offline sales channel accounted for USD 24.7 billion of revenue in 2018. A large number of consumers prefer to check the product before making a purchasing decision. In addition, the number of supermarkets and specialty stores offering yoga clothes is increasing considerably in emerging countries, thus, promoting the growth of this segment.

In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for USD 11.9 billion of revenue. Growing spending on fitness and rise in awareness about yoga exercises in countries such as India, China and Japan are supplementing the growth of the regional market. Further, the government in these countries are promoting yoga from basic school level to the professional level.

Major players operating in the market are Green Apple Active, Hosa Yoga, Lily Lotus, Shining Shatki, Be present, Athleta, Mika Yoga Wear and Lululemon athletica among others. These players are focusing on product innovation and innovative branding strategies to compete in the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The women segment accounted for USD 20.7 billion of revenue in 2018. On the other hand, the children segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

In 2018, offline distribution channel accounted for USD 24.7% of the revenue, while the online segment is likely to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2025.

In 2018, Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 11.9 billion in the global yoga clothing market.

