Hydrogen Sensor Market Estimated To Discern 2X Expansion By 2031

Posted on 2021-11-16 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

North America currently accounts for a majority of the demand for hydrogen sensors, followed by Europe. This is due to the fact that, a sizable number of fuel cell vehicle manufacturers and oil & gas industries are located in these regions, and hydrogen sensors play a vital role in both these end-use industries.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3401

Relative high research & development spending to introduce sensors with improved operational flexibility and enhanced lifespan are playing a vital role in developing the overall market for hydrogen sensors. Further, increase in demand from the power generation industry, and multitude of governments adopting respective national hydrogen strategies to reduce carbon footprint and develop local hydrogen infrastructure, are prime reasons for rising demand for hydrogen sensors.

As per the report published by Fact.MR, the hydrogen sensor market is anticipated to surpass US$ 300 Mn in 2021, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 6% over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Study

  • The hydrogen sensor market is anticipated to add 2X value by 2031.
  • Electrochemical hydrogen sensors capture a major chunk, equivalent to three-fourth of the global market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 200 Mn over 2021-2031.
  • Among the end uses, the transportation sector has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise of the automotive industry over the past decade.
  • North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to gain 59 BPS by 2031.
  • The market in Germany, China, and the U.S. is expected to rise at around 7% CAGR through 2031.
  • Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for hydrogen sensors was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of 2.6% over the 2nd and 3rd quarter.

“High R&D spending to improve sensor lifespan will aid market growth over the coming years,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3401

Key Segments Covered

  • Technology

    • Electrochemicals
    • Metal-Oxide Semiconductors
    • Thermal Conductivity
    • Catalytic

  • Maximum Measurement Range

    • <2,000 ppm (parts per million)
    • <5,000 ppm
    • <10,000 ppm
    • <20,000 ppm
    • Above 20,000 ppm

  • Utility

    • Fixed
    • Portable

  • End Use

    • Industrial
      • Oil & Gas
      • Chemicals
      • Food & Beverages
      • Power & Energy
      • Others
    • Transportation
      • Automotive
      • Aerospace
      • Others
    • Residential & Commercial

  • Region

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3401

The report covers following Hydrogen Sensor Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Intradermal Injections market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Intradermal Injections
  • Latest industry Analysis on Avocado Oil Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Hydrogen Sensor Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Intradermal Injections demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Intradermal Injections major players
  • Hydrogen Sensor Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Intradermal Injections demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

 

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution