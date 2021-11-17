The Curvy Bride Helps All Brides Feel Beautiful for Dream Day

Manalapan, NJ, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Every bride wants to walk down the aisle looking and feeling their absolute best on their big day. That’s where bridal boutique, The Curvy Bride, steps in to offer the best selection of the hottest designs for sizes 16 and up.

For business entrepreneur and Freehold resident Michelle Files, The Curvy Bride aims to take away the feelings of frustrations commonly felt by a bride looking for a fantastic dress – something Michelle knows all too well.

The Curvy Bride specializes in curvy couture, where hundreds of plus size wedding dresses are in stock, with many varieties from A-lines and ballgowns to fit & flares to choose from.

Michelle’s focus is on plus-size brides that live within New Jersey, Delaware, Philadelphia, the five Boroughs of New York City, and Long Island. The business has been named Monmouth County’s Best of the Best bridal shop for the past five years in a row.

She launched The Curvy Bride, having experienced the same frustrations of shopping for her own dress in 2011. She recalls: “We had planned on going to a local bridal shop where I could try on dresses and display how gorgeous they were to my entourage. What I didn’t realize was that the local bridal shop did not carry anything larger than a few size 16s, and being a street size 16/18, I was quite embarrassed that I could not even try on one dress.”

It soon dawned on her that there was a real need for a boutique that caters to the plus-size woman, especially when most bridal shops only carry a handful of plus size dresses, and these dresses run small in the first place!

The Curvy Bride, in Manalapan, is the realization of that dream and now stocks plus-size bridal dresses from sizes 16-34 and accessories including beautiful jewelry, veils and headpieces. Popular designers include Essense of Australia, Allure, and Maggie Sottero.

The store also offers private appointments, enabling their brides to have their own private area and enjoy a personal and intimate setting with their very own consultant.

And clients can attest to that, offering five-star reviews for their attentive service. Jennifer commented: “The Curvy Bride made me feel so special! The dresses are gorgeous! My consultant Michelle was amazing. She just knew exactly what I envisioned myself wearing on my special day! I would recommend this store to any curvy bride out there.”

For more information on The Curvy Bride or to book an appointment, visit their website https://curvybrides.com/ or call 732-536-6100.