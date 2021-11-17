Algoworks is now a Registered Partner for Nonprofit Salesforce Consulting

Sunnyvale, CA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Algoworks, an IT service provider, announced recently that it has become a Salesforce.org Registered Nonprofit Consulting Partner. Being a Pledge 1% Member of Salesforce and Salesforce PDO Partner, the newly granted status reaffirms a strong relationship of the company with Salesforce.

Algoworks assists organizations of all sizes in planning, strategizing, and implementing Salesforce.com products into their business operations. The partnership honors their efforts to reach out to educational institutions and non-profit organizations while enabling them to get more technologically capable.

Salesforce.org is Salesforce’s business segment that is committed to developing solutions for charitable, educational, and philanthropic organizations so that they can have a bigger impact on global change. Customers of Salesforce.org benefit from the Nonprofit Cloud and Education Cloud, which are specialized versions of Salesforce that help create value and success in these fields.

“It is an honor for us to be a part of such a distinguished Salesforce collaboration. We’ve always made it a point to focus on our customers, with the goal of utilizing Salesforce to assist customers to revolutionize how they manage their clients, partners, and products”, Algoworks Co-Founder and Director, Pratyush Kumar commented. “We’ve immensely enjoyed working on Salesforce so far, and we’re looking forward to more successful Salesforce projects in the future,” he added.

About Salesforce: Salesforce is a cloud-based software firm situated in San Francisco, California, United States. It offers CRM services as well as enterprise applications for customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development.

About Algoworks: Algoworks is a B2B IT firm providing end-to-end product development services. Operating chiefly from its California office, Algoworks is reputed for its partnership with Fortune 500 companies such as Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, and Microsoft. The company’s key IT service offerings include Mobility, Salesforce consulting and development, UI UX Design Consultation, DevOps, and Enterprise Application Integration. For more information, visit: https://www.algoworks.com/