Hardwood Floor Refinishing Columbus Ohio

Columbus, Ohio, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Hardwood floor refinishing isn’t that difficult to do, but takes patience and time. No matter what kind of wood variety, they all can be refinished. Some are harder to sand than others, however, but it’s all can be done, with the same refinishing technique. It may take longer than your average home renovation to get it right, however it will still be done in a timely fashion. After you are finished, you will have a gorgeous looking floor.

When you start hardwood flooring refinishing, first take out everything from the room that you plan on restoring. Don’t forget the dust mask as well! This is going to ensure you don’t breathe in any dust particles while refinishing. Once you’ve done that, use a floor sander to really sand down the floor hardwood flooring refinishing Columbus Ohio.

If you have a lot of wear and tear on your furniture, I would recommend you remove them before you begin hardwood floor refinishing. If you have mold and mildew on pieces, you can sand them down with an electric sander. The only problem with doing this is that they can make the room smell musty like a basement. You should never have to deal with this issue, and it’s better to keep everything up and out of the way.

Once you’ve sanded down the room, it’s time to apply the new wood flooring installation material. To save time, you can purchase a wood floor installation kit that has the sanding and finishing pieces already packaged. It’s much easier than trying to mix and match pieces individually. Follow the directions thoroughly for each piece, including the finishing alcohol you’ll need.

One thing you might forget to think about is whether or not to apply the stains to start with. This can be a bit of a tricky question to answer, as you’ll have an idea of how many coats of stain to purchase based on how many inches you want the room to be covered. However, if you don’t do this step, your stains will simply wear off. If you’re using a drum sander, take a couple of passes with the sander, taking care to run the sander as smoothly as possible over the surface you want stained. When you’re done staining, take another pass with the drum sander, and then let it dry completely. Repeat the process until all the stains are dry.

Hardwood Flooring Refinishing – Sanding: The sander and drum sander are probably your best tools when it comes to hardwood flooring refinishing. Be sure to wear protective gear such as rubber gloves when using these. Also be sure to wear goggles to protect your eyes from the dust and other debris that’s going to be flying through the air. Start at the edges and work your way towards the center of the room. Make sure to use a wood floor resurfacing compound as you work.

Hardwood Flooring Refinishing – Finishing: Once you’ve gotten everything out of the way, the next step in the refinishing process is to finish the floor by sanding it down with medium grade sandpaper. Although you may think this sounds dangerous, you can actually use a sanding pad to help get the job done. However, you should only use a light sanding and nothing else. After all, you want to end the refinishing process on a safe note.

If you’re not sure whether or not you should use an abrasive pad or just a dry floor brush to do the final finish, consult the manufacturer’s instructions. In most cases, the manufacturer does not recommend any type of dry chemical products for hardwood flooring purposes. Abrasives are used to remove the old finish and also to etch the new surface, so it’s important to use the right tool for the job.