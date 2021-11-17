Wow! 20% OFF on White Friday by Ubuy: An Unforgettable Sale

Saudi Arabia, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy KSA, a popular cross border shopping platform in Saudi Arabia is initiating their White Friday bumper sale, on their website and app.

Shopping has always been there from the beginning of human civilization. But due to changing times, it has modernized itself and now we can witne\ss a new term called online shopping. It is exactly the same, but the whole way of doing it has modernized. Not only does it offer shopping convenience, but also a wide range of products. This White Friday after the pandemic has a special significance for online shopping which makes people shop eagerly for products they need with attractive discounts. In this phase of E-commerce, Ubuy has a unique place, as it always provides something different for everyone to buy on the White Friday sale.

White Friday, yes it’s here the day that entices most customers to order products & services of their choice at huge discounts.

About Ubuy

Ubuy is a special shopping platform; which is headquartered in Kuwait, the Middle East. They Provide services in 6 continents and more than 90 countries around the globe. Their services are widespread in more than 10,000+ cities and towns worldwide. One of the key highlights is their feature to choose products from different international stores like UK, China, Kuwait, US, Japan, Hong Kong and Korea stores.

Explore Surprising White Friday Deals and Offers on Ubuy

The Ubuy White Friday sale is live right now on their app and website. This shopping platform is providing an instant discount and cashback offer till 26 Nov 2021 for customers to enjoy a fulfilling shopping experience.

10% instant discount + 10% cashback

There is a particular code that customers can use to avail this instant discount and cashback on their shopping. The cashback will only be credited to the Ucredit account; that one can use to do future shopping from Ubuy. Enjoy a new shopping trend at this shopping festival for a rewarding experience.

You can use this code on the checkout page, UBFRDY

Advantages of Shopping from Ubuy KSA

Enjoy interesting deals, offers and special discounts on more than 50 million products.

Get your order delivered quickly with express shipping and prompt customs clearance services.

Keep yourself protected from online fraud with secure transactions and privacy.

Shop latest global fashion trends from top brands.

Don’t feel hectic and experience excellent customer service.

Grab Interesting Discounts on the Following Categories of Products

White Friday is the right time to choose to buy your favourite products along with good offers. Let this White Friday sale be the best day of your year. These are the following categories of products that let you shop in style.

Latest Gadgets

Smart TVs

DSLR Cameras

Laptops, Etc

Home & Kitchen Appliances

Microwave Ovens

Coffee Machines

Vacuum Cleaners, Etc

Fashion & Style

Women’s Fashion

Women’s Running Shoes

Men’s Fashion, Etc

Gaming Zone

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch, Etc

Beauty Needs

Hair Care

Skin Care

Teeth Whitening, Etc

Visit ubuy.com.sa and enjoy the shopping extravaganza on Ubuy KSA White Friday sale. For a more magical shopping experience, you can download the Ubuy shopping app and discover good discounts on global products & brands.

