New Children’s Book by Lewis Beilman: Little Özil

Adelaide Books is proud to announce the release of the book Little Özil written by Lewis Beilman.

Little Özil tells the story of Mustafa—a child of immigrants—who uses his faith, family, and soccer skills to overcome the prejudices of his fellow students and teammates. Through his struggles with adversity, Mustafa emerges as a winner—in life and on the pitch!

Lewis lives in Hamden, Connecticut, with his cat, Rico, and his dog, Shayla. He learned to play soccer on a playground in Düsseldorf, Germany, and started writing seriously as a teenager in Trumbull, Connecticut. Now, as a grown-up with a day job and adult responsibilities, he tries to find as much time as possible to channel his inner child by playing pickup soccer with friends and writing stories like this one.

Book Info:

Title Little Özil

Author Lewis Beilman

Publisher Adelaide Books

Publisher Address 244 5th Ave., D27, New York, NY 10001

Publisher Website https://adelaidebooks.org/

ISBN 978-1-955196-86-4

Price $17.60

Page Count 36

Format Hardcover

Age Range 5+