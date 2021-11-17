Church of Scientology Nashville Will Hold Special Sunday Service for Religious Freedom

Nashville, TN, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — The Church of Scientology is planning a special service for religious freedom on November 21st.

The Church of Scientology Nashville in partnership with Tennessee United for Human Rights is holding a special Sunday Service for religious freedom commemorating the passage of the Religious Freedom Act of 1998.

“Without freedom of religion, or freedom of thought, freedom itself cannot exist,” says Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Nashville Church of Scientology. Rev. Fesler, active in the Nashville interfaith community, are organizing the service to highlight the importance of the First Amendment.

International Religious Freedom Day commemorates the passage of the Religious Freedom Act of 1998, which established the office of United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom and highlighted America’s responsibility to the world in guaranteeing Human Right #18, Freedom of Thought and Belief.

To observe the day, the Church of Scientology Nashville is inviting the community to attend Sunday service, tour the church, and have any questions answered about Scientology or religious diversity.

Tennessee United for Human Rights (TnUHR) promotes human rights education as a way to combat ignorance and increase awareness.

TnUHR is the local chapter of United for Human Rights, an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its membership is comprised of individuals and groups throughout the world who are actively forwarding the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all Mankind, according to humanrights.com. Its purpose is to provide human rights educational resources and activities that inform, assist and unite youth, educators, organizations and governmental bodies in the dissemination and adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at every level of society.

For more information about United for Human Rights, go to www.humanrights.com, and for more information about Scientology, visit scientology.org.