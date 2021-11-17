Ingenious fireplace designs from Stone Fireplaces

Chicago, IL, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Fireplaces are the heart and soul of every home. Their rustic charm and elegant, contemporary feel is bliss for every space. After all, what can look better than a roaring fire from a stunning Italian fireplace? Are you looking for some enticing fireplace design ideas for your home? Stone Fireplace is your one-stop alternative!

When renovations are so pricey, installing a fireplace or getting a mantel to revamp is the easiest way to instill a noticeable change in your space. The charming marble fireplace facings and their absolute classic appeal are all-time favorites of many decor magazines. Interior decorators love the marble and cast stone mantels because of their aesthetic plus point along with their sturdiness. They are easy to maintain and they look lovely and polished with their sleek lines.

In addition to the marble fireplace mantels and facings, limestone fireplace mantels and surrounds can also be an opulent addition to your exquisite home. Their cultured appeal with their functional attributes can be a win-win for leveling up the feel of your home. Artistic fireplaces are gorgeous, innovative and yes they have all the extra drama that you might need in your space.

A spokesperson from Stone Fireplaces said “At Stone Fireplace we no longer build fireplaces just for physical warmth; we build fireplaces for the warmth of the soul. We build fireplaces to dream by, to home by, to hope by.” They can fit anywhere ranging from your living room and study to the cozy nook of your bedroom. When having a fireplace in your home is so amazing, what are you waiting for? Go ahead shop from Stone Fireplaces and let the hearth of your home guide you to the best fireplace designs!

About the Company

When the interior designing trends are changing in a streak, beautiful fireplaces can be the only constant that can make your decor the showstopper of your aesthetically pleasing home. Fireplaces are versatile as well. Whether you are looking to renovate your home to increase its market value or you want to refurbish your space with a statement piece, Stone Fireplaces have everything ranging from precast mantels to cast stone fireplace surrounds. Shop now and pave the way for an epic beginning!

