Shivraya’s Plaster M-Sand – Game Changer for Pune’s construction works

Mumbai, India, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — To empower the city’s construction industry with washed M-sand in a consistent and sustainable way, Shivraya Stone Metal Works commissioned CDE’s Combo X70 at Ambegaon Khurd, and enabled the production of IS 1548-compliant plaster sand.

The real estate developers in Pune used to rely heavily on river sand for its construction needs. However, due to the inconsistency in graded minerals and supply, damage to the environment and a relatively higher price, the focus is gradually shifting towards a more economical, ecologically sound and quality-controlled M-sand.

The unique properties of IS grade plaster m-sand make it the preferred choice of the developers in the city, who are increasingly looking for suppliers of the same.

Shivraya Stone Metal Works from Pune has been in the business of supplying aggregates since 1984 and became one of the newest players to enter the M-Sand market in 2017.

The earlier classification technique used by Shivraya was removing excess precious fines in the rejected material, driving up operating costs and consuming high power with limited productivity. The finished product was also not meeting the IS grade.

Combo X70, CDE Asia’s unique and patented wet washing solution, is equipped for feeding, grading, dewatering, water recycling, conveying and sludge handling, all in one machine.

The patented Hydrocyclone and thickener combo technology of Combo X70 ensures an accurate cut point of 75 microns, controlling the loss of valuable fines of 150, 300 & 600 microns, which earlier got rejected. As a result, they are now able to successfully manufacture high-quality IS 1548-compliant Plaster Sand. Today, Shivraya is getting controlled silt in the product, uniform yield, consuming lower energy and recycling up to 95% of water. The IS grade plaster sand is in great demand among the top real estate players in Pune and is also fetching them a higher price/ton for the final product.

In the words of Mr. Yuvraj Fengse, Director of Shivraya Stone Metal Works “After the commissioning of CDE plant, we have been able to attract the renowned real estate giants like Nirman Developers, Mittal Group, Saarthi Group, Maple Group, Radhika Construction, Blue Ventures and Saffron Developers. They prefer our Plaster Sand as it is giving an excellent finish to the walls after application and has also eliminated the common problems of debonding and cracking. We are now looking forward to entering the Sludge to Brick market as well.”

CDE Asia specialises in providing customised solutions of its patented wet washing technology to produce IS Grade Concrete and Plaster Sand to meet the growing demands of urbanisation and infrastructure development. Additionally, CDE also offers novel recycling techniques to recover useful construction materials from C&D waste disposal.

