Best Freight forwarders in India: Why Freightwalla gathers the best in India

Mumbai, India, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Freight forwarders are considered as the most critical partner for global trade and commerce. It has been a long time, and international logistics does not have much innovation. Freightwalla runs on the aim that they are driven by technology, and they intend to take the freight industry forward. At Freightwalla, the aim is to utilise the benefits of digitisation and dedicated customer service for international shippers. They intend to serve them as a digital freight partner. Freightwalla is growing in terms of logistics experts and innovators and reshaping maritime logistics. Freightwalla’s leadership team consists of Mr Sanjay Bhatia – Co-founder and CEO; Mr Bharat Thanvi – Co-Founder and CMO; and Mr Punit Java – Co-Founder and CTO.

Freightwalla is considered among the Best Freight Forwarders in India because of the reliable services they provide to their customers. They believe in using technology in the process of freight forwarding, bringing transparency and visibility with hassle free and standardised services.

They follow a few simple rules

Convenient planning and costing – You can get all the required information about various carriers to plan your shipments. You can also get instant quotes and sailing schedules. With the help of Freightwalla, you can have a balance between the shipping cost and transit time depending upon your need.

Communication and Collaboration – All the booking and documentation is made online without any hassle that makes documents easy to be shared with the buyers and other stakeholders. The expert team takes care of all the details.

Automated workflow – At Freightwalla, the platform collects and presents all the data from various sources; End to end shipment activities can be managed under one platform.

Real-time tracking and tracking – You can track the status of your documentation and the entire shipping process booked online. You can track from the source to the destination in real-time without wasting a single minute on inquiries and follow-ups.

Simplified reporting – You can view all your invoices on the Freightwalla platform as they have a very simple and hassle-free accounting. You can easily generate your spending reports.

At Freightwalla, all your data is secure, and the data is kept safe and confidential.

You can meet them at

BTJ Logistics Pvt Ltd

2nd Floor, Udhyog Bhavan

Walchand Hirachand Marg, Ballard Estate

Fort, Mumbai – 400001