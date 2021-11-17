Latest recommendations for surgical repair of inguinal hernia

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Inguinal hernia is a relatively common type of hernia. Research estimates that about 27% of men and 3% of women tend to develop an inguinal hernia at some point in their lives.

This particular hernia occurs when tissue, particularly a part of the intestine protrudes through a weak spot in the abdominal muscles. This results in a painful bulge that becomes prominent when you cough, lift things or bend over. Although an inguinal hernia isn’t dangerous as such, it can lead to life-threatening complications in some people. As the hernia doesn’t improve on its own, doctors generally recommend a surgical procedure to correct the issue.

“There are a few different surgical interventions to treat an inguinal hernia,” says Dr. Antonio Privitera, one of the leading proctologists and colorectal surgeons in the UAE. “In case of elective surgeries, a mesh repair is usually recommended to reduce recurrences. The mesh patches the defect and avoids any protrusion of intra-abdominal content. The mesh becomes one thing with the body and induces a strong inflammatory reaction. It is a safe and fairly uncomplicated procedure with reduced risk of recurrence compared to non-mesh approaches.”

The mesh repair is also performed in case of strangulation, as long as the surgical field is not contaminated or dirty. For patients with bowel viability concerns, a bowel resection may need to be performed.

“Compared to open surgeries, laparoscopic procedures, especially hernioplasty, are associated with less pain, minimal scars and immediate return to everyday activities. We use tiny incisions (usually 3) to insert laparoscopic ports for the camera and operating instruments. C02 is used to insufflate the abdomen and create an adequate space to manovre the instruments and perform the inguinal hernia repair” continues Dr. Privitera.

In case of large irreducible or strangulated scrotal hernias or in case of patients with high risk of operation, an open surgical approach is often used. If you are being treated for an inguinal hernia, consult with Dr. Antonio Privitera to understand all your treatment options before going forward with a procedure. Call+971 55 318 8469 to book an appointment today.