Freight Forwarding Services Offered By Freightwalla

Mumbai, India, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Freight Forwarding Services is the most important aspect for your exports and imports. You cannot survive in international trade if you are not able to get the right freight forwarder. You can get all your needs fulfilled at Freightwalla. They are the right choice to ease out your logistics activities at a single platform. They are the country’s leading digital partner for all your shipping needs. Their co-founders are experts in this field, and besides, they have specific departments with expert teams who have excellent experience in freight forwarding. The best part is that everything can be executed online; you need not spend time speaking to them or sending emails.

The business uses freight forwarding services in international export and import transactions. The freight forwarding company is supposed to be the intermediary between the client and the transportation services. Freightwalla is just the right choice, as they take care of all the logistics between the borders and the customs. They take care of transporting the goods depending on the type of goods.

They provide a wide range of services –

Ocean freight forwarding – with the help of their digital platform, you can plan shipments in the best optimal manner. You can get instant rates and schedules from a large number of carriers based on your destination. You will save crucial time in gathering the quotes and finalising critical documents.

Tracking – Freightwalla provides the right solution to the clients. You need not deal with multiple transporters; choose from the portal and track the real-time on Freightwalla. You can track cargo from source to destination, even during transshipping. You can give your customers accurate and correct updates about the movement of materials. Freightwalla helps in planning your supply chain process in the right manner.

Customs clearance – This is a major task that requires careful attention; with the help of Freightwalla, you can ease out things. The experts do all the documentation and compliance involved in international trading.

For more information about Freight Forwarding Services and Freight India Logistics visit Freightwalla.

You can get in touch with them at –

BTJ Logistics Pvt Ltd2nd Floor,

Udyog Bhavan, Walchand Hirachand Marg,

Ballard Estate,

Fort, Mumbai – 400001