Expanding the State-of-the-Art Care Programs and Amenities for Residents at Lantern

Ohio, USA, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — In lieu of its efforts on expansion in recent years, Lantern Lifestyle has been putting more focus on improving its assisted living care programs and amenities. This drive could not be more apparent in the programs being adopted by the three distinct Lantern communities.

Besides being more active in various seasonal festivities, they’re coming up with more creative activities for residents to enjoy, not least of which are art projects, themed crafts, raffles, and a host of other engaging events. Most of these activities are not only concerned with stimulating the seniors’ creativity but enhancing their motor skills and minds as well.

Lantern is largely known for its highly unique Svayus program, which not only encourages and fosters independence among seniors but stimulates their five senses by immersing them in nature and their immediate environments as well. It encompasses the brand’s reputable memory care program, which made waves in the US during its launch, having been the first to offer different strategies in combating the effects of dementia and Alzheimer’s.

That being said, there’s also a clear focus on improving the said memory care program by keeping up-to-date with the data and knowledge pertaining to Alzheimer’s and dementia. “It’s all too apparent that continuous education is the key to beating those conditions. It’s only right that the new knowledge we gain should dictate the direction of our programs going forward. We believe it’s the only way for us to maintain the ‘state-of-the-art’ status of our care programs,” says Lantern CEO, Jean Makesh.

“I think it’s definitely important to immerse ourselves in the first-hand experiences of caregivers who have successfully managed dementia and Alzheimer’s before. There’s no better teacher than experience, as the old adages go. What’s good is that most of these experiences come directly from people who have been a part of our Svayus programs, namely the coordinators. It’s important for their experience and knowledge to be shared so we make it a point to encourage them to train the rest of our caregivers.

“With that in mind, we’ve certainly been taking proactive steps in training our staff, particularly when it comes to caring for dementia patients. Lately, we’ve been inviting speakers who already have a clear grasp of this condition to our training seminars for certification purposes. We want to make sure that all of our staff is properly certified for this type of specialized care.

“Of course, this, too, highlights the importance of continued education. In the process, we learn more efficient and effective methods and tools that make life easier for both our caregivers and residents. Ultimately, our goal is to ensure that our residents and caregivers are both 100% satisfied with the way we’re running our Lantern communities.”

Besides the said programs, Lantern communities also offer a comprehensive collection of amenities that center on improving the overall lifestyles of residents and ensuring their safety and convenience. One of these is maintaining optimal nutrition throughout the communities.

“Research has already shown that nutrition plays a key role in beating most diseases, Alzheimer’s and dementia included. That’s precisely why we are continuously improving our daily meal plans for our residents. We’re actively making an effort to include more foods that have been shown to prevent the progression of these conditions. I sincerely believe that these efforts are contributing to the numerous success stories that our residents have,” Makesh adds.

And it doesn’t stop there. Steps are being taken to maintain and improve the basic services like assistance with day-to-day activities, medication management, availability of more fun and engaging amenities. These include coming up with better cultural and social events that will not only entertain residents but help them enjoy completely new experiences in the process.

“As a whole, all these efforts are still in line with our belief in the power of innovation to bring positive changes to people’s lives. We want our seniors to have meaningful experiences and memories that they’ll be able to cherish all their lives. We won’t be able to achieve that and maintain the quality of our services if we become complacent and settle for what seems to be working just fine or delivers results that are just decent.

“It’s never too late to improve people’s lives, much in the same way that it’s never too late for our programs to attain their best possible forms. It’s safe to say that we still have a long way to go. Nonetheless, it’s truly gratifying that we’re already seeing concrete results on the way there. The success stories of our residents prove as much,” Makesh finishes.

If you want to learn more about the programs and amenities offered by Lantern communities, please visit their main website at https://lanternlifestyle.com/. Their communities also have their own separate social pages under the names: Lantern of Chagrin Valley, Lantern of Saybrook, and Lantern of Madison. Please visit them to learn about their recent events and updates.