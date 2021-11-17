Adam J. Cohen, MD, Is the Finest Eyelid and Facial Plastic Surgeon in Chicago

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Adam J. Cohen, MD, is pleased to announce he is the finest eyelid and facial plastic surgeon in the Chicago area. He provides a long list of cosmetic procedures to help patients look and feel their best.

Patients can turn to Dr. Cohen to provide various eyelid and facial plastic surgery procedures to help them achieve the look they’ve always wanted. His team offers various procedures, including brow lifts, blepharoplasty, cheek implants, dermal fillers, mid facelifts, non-surgical rhinoplasty, and more. Dr. Cohen has a track record for providing quality facial plastic surgery and other options patients need to help them improve their appearance and regain their confidence.

Dr. Cohen specializes in eyelid and facial plastic surgery, giving his patients the options they need to achieve the look they want. He meets with each patient to explore their options with a thorough explanation of the pros and cons to ensure every patient has realistic expectations for their procedures.

Anyone interested in learning about the eyelid and facial plastic surgery options offered can find out more by visiting the Adam J. Cohen, MD, website or by calling 1-847-834-0390.

About Adam J. Cohen, MD: Adam J. Cohen, MD, offers the eyelid and facial plastic surgery procedures patients need to look and feel their best. He works closely with each patient to determine the best procedure to accomplish their goals with realistic expectations. His team provides the reliable care patients need.

Company: Adam J. Cohen, MD
Address: 2845 Sheridan Road
City: Chicago
State: IL
Zip code: 60657
Telephone number: 1-847-834-0390

