VITSM has started Its Admission Process with Very limited Seatse

Vidyasthali Institute of Technology, science and management is the Best Bsc and Bcom College in Jaipur, Rajasthan and performs as a guide for students who want to achieve a highly developing career in the their respective field. We are dedicated to offering students the best Teaching.

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — There are numerous Colleges available when the talk is about selecting the best college in India for science, commerce, and management faculty. No doubt, you want to pick unquestionably the ideal option as it is a matter of your career. Picking the best College is not a simple task. Yet if you observe some points, you can settle on the right choice. VITSM is one of the most prominent colleges in Jaipur as it’s not only one of the best but has also been around for more than 15 years.

Vidyasthali presents a lush green environment conducive to academic excellence. We are successfully running a Law College, a B. Ed. College, besides a Senior Secondary School imparting quality education.

AIMS & OBJECTIVES

To provide quality education for students.

To assist the boys and girls with special emphasis to get higher qualitative education.

To provide vocational training along with the graduation & post-graduation courses

We have highly experienced, academically sound, and competent faculties for imparting instructions.

VITSM (Vidyasthali Institute of Technology, Science and Management) welcomes all those students who are career conscious, highly disciplined, exquisite, and really determined to make a distinct mark in life.

We provide an excellent environment for study

Our co-curricular activities ensure the all-around development of the students.

Course Offered

B.sc:- Today’s world is full of challenges. One needs to be fully equipped with knowledge not only theoretically but also practically in real world. Theory without application is just like engine without fuel. In this present complex world, one has to steer his way. Therefore, the problem solving and analytical skills are indispensable for successful professional life.

B.com:-The B.Com program trains students in state-of -the-art commerce background. The emphasis is on helping students learn the theory and apply it successfully in developing information systems.

Students are trained to design and implement information systems that enhance organizational and financial functions and value to existing products or customers, provide new products, enhance or add to distribution channels or enhance decision making

About VITSM:

Vidyasthali Group of Institutions was founded by an eminent group of academics and industry leaders who are masters of the top significant achievements and accomplishments. Vidyasthali is a reputed B-school in Jaipur. Already endowed with a well-equipped campus in the heart of the city, Vidyasthali has a wi-fi campus. The campus provides a rich and stimulating learning environment.

Contact Us:

VITSM

Prithviraj Nagar, Maharani Farm,

Durgapura, Jaipur-302018,

Rajasthan, INDIA

Tel: +91-141-2762864

