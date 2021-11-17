Abcodo-Trebas Institute Webinar Shines the Spotlight on Higher Education in Business, Technology, and Entertainment

Vancouver, BC, Canada, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Abcodo continues its webinar series with a session with the representatives of the Trebas Institute. Slated on Nov. 19, 2021, at 3 pm IST, the webinar will highlight how Trebas Institute has trained individuals to become assets in their respective fields.

With campuses in Toronto and Montreal in Canada, Trebas Institute specializes in Business, Technology, and the entertainment industry. The private career college has programs that allow students to be at the forefront of the industry. This means they get the best of skills training and get to make use of the latest state-of-the-art equipment, which translates to cutting-edge training in their chosen field of study.

Pierre-Olivier Forest, Film and Television Instructor, for instance, credits his technical and theoretical background as being instrumental in allowing him to impart his knowledge as a lecturer at Trebas Institute. He has also done research in film and television, helping to make it more appealing to audiences and giving it more substance and meaning.

Testimonials such as these are complemented by a partnership with entities such as the Language Gallery Canada that awards students, enabling them to take part in an eight-week Online Academic English Preparation course for free. This will enable them to hone their English language skills and better equip them for a brighter future.

Presenter Kiashish Goyal, Associate Regional Director of Trebas Institute, will discuss how Trebas Institute and Abcodo and MSM Unify’s one-stop-shop model gives international students all the tools and resources they need—from searching to a school to finding employment after graduation, and everything in between—to achieve their dreams of making it in the business, technology, or entertainment fields.

Moderator Lavanya Nair, Agent Operations Head at Abcodo, remarks, “Situated in the heart of Montreal, the largest city in Canada’s Quebec province, Trebas Institute offers programs that enable students to be at the forefront of the entertainment industry with access to state-of-the-art facilities. Trebas Institute provides exceptional academic programs, celebrated instructors with expertise in their fields and regularly updated curriculums and syllabi.”

Register for the Trebas-Abcodo webinar here.

About Trebas Institute

Since 1979, Trebas Institute has trained talented individuals to become assets within the business, technology, and entertainment industries. The institution offers various programs to help prepare learners to become competent professionals in their respective fields.

About Abcodo

Abcodo is an MSM company that serves as the in-house recruitment partner of MSM Unify, an all-in-one edtech platform for higher education institutions, agents, and students. As a partner in high-quality recruitment, it offers partner agents and institutions an edge in the competitive market. Abcodo provides institutions the opportunity to reach global learners through comprehensive and exclusive webinars, events, and resources to make recruitment easier, faster, and simpler. Read more about Abcodo at https://abcodo.com/.

About M Square Media (MSM)

MSM is a leading international education company that establishes global or in-country offices and offers education management, an AI-powered student recruitment marketplace, high-performance student recruitment services, online courses and programs, and a wide range of edtech solutions. Through these diverse lines of business, we deliver targeted numbers in student recruitment to foster sustained institutional growth and cater to every stakeholder in the industry: schools, agents, and keen learners from around the world. Headquartered in British Columbia and operating in 17 countries, we strive for people and community empowerment through education, technology, and partnerships with industry and the academe. Read more about MSM at https://msquaremedia.com/.

Contact Information

MSM Communications Group

Phone: +1 250 262 6686

Email: news@msquaremedia.com