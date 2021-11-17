Respeecher Has Partnered with Veritone, a Leader in Enterprise AI, to Deliver Speech-To-Speech Voice Generation to Thousands of Customers

Respeecher’s proprietary speech-to-speech voice synthesis technology is now available in Veritone MARVEL.ai, a hyper-realistic synthetic voice as a service (VaaS) solution.

Kyiv, Ukraine, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Respeecher, the first speech-to-speech voice cloning service that made it to Hollywood movies , and Veritone,Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, have announced a partnership to include Respeecher’s revolutionary technology within the MARVEL.ai product offering. MARVEL.ai is working with Respeecher along with other leading voice cloning AI engine providers to enable organizations and individuals to create, manage, share and monetize professional-quality synthetic voices.

With its speech-to-speech AI-powered voice cloning technology, Respeecher covers the vast majority of in-demand industry use cases, including:

Cloning voices for films or TV shows

Creating endless amounts of speech for video games

Cloning voices for commercial, digital ads, or licensing a new voice for brand marketing

Creating a variety of unique voices for animated characters

Simplifying and scaling content dubbing processes

De-aging actor’s voices and even recreating voices from the past

Allowing voice actors to scale themselves to many voices

Allowing high-demand talents scale themselves to be in many places at the same time

Respeecher’s well-established partner portfolio includes major studios and other content creators.

“For Veritone, the most important thing is ensuring our clients get access to technology without compromising on the ability to protect, the delivery speed and quality, and in this case, of the generated content. Respeecher’s technology meets both requirements and has a proven track record of working with tier one projects,” said Ryan Steelberg, president and co-founder of Veritone. .

Supporting both text-to-speech and speech-to-speech, Veritone’s voice cloning solution allows you to easily create custom, authentic-sounding voices. Customers work with Veritone’s creative experts to build broadcast-ready commercials, narration, and audio clips. Additionally, MARVEL.ai customers can build new content from an array of stock voices across genders, languages, and tones––or create a custom voice.

“For us at Respeecher, partnering with large market players such as Veritone is another recognition of the outstanding quality benchmarks we hit with our technology. We are pleased that the synthetic media market is democratizing. More and more customers will be able to appreciate our technology and hopefully change the media landscape for the better,” said Alex Serdiuk, chief executive officer at Respeecher.

About Respeecher

Respeecher is the world’s first speech-to-speech voice cloning provider. Respeecher provides its proprietary technology to some of the most prestigious Hollywood movie studios, video game developers, marketing agencies, and numerous private content creators. With Respeecher, businesses can quickly create and scale content they’ve never made before.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.