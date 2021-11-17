Hydroxytyrosol Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2031

An EFSA-approved health study on olive oil polyphenols found that hydroxytyrosol supplements could improve cardiovascular health to a great extent and reduce the risk of heart problems. Owing to this fact, use of hydroxytyrosol in the development of functional foods, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements has increased in the past half-decade.

Increasing disposable income is prompting consumers to shift towards healthier lifestyles with rising dependence on dietary supplements and nutraceuticals. In addition, hydroxytyrosol usage in cosmetic products offers superior antioxidant properties, thereby provide antiaging and anti-wrinkle effects, which is widely sought out by millennials.

North America currently consumes the most hydroxytyrosol produced across the globe, followed by European countries. This is because a large portion of dietary supplement, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries are based in these regions, and hydroxytyrosol plays an important role in these end-use industries.

As per a revised report published by Fact.MR, the global hydroxytyrosol market is anticipated to close in on a valuation of US$ 2 Bn in 2021, and expand at around 7% CAGR through 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The hydroxytyrosol market is anticipated to add 1.9X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.

Cosmetics application captures major chunk equivalent to one-third of the global market, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 480 Mn during 2021-2031.

Dietary supplement application is anticipated to gain around 266 BPS and expand at around 9% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Liquid hydroxytyrosol is anticipated to gain around 330 BPD over the period of 2021-2031, and create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 800 Mn by 2031.

Virgin olive oil as a source captures a major share equivalent to half of the global hydroxytyrosol market, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 940 Mn during 2021-2031.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, but is expected to lose 466 BPS in its market share by 2031.

South Asia, on the other hand, is poised to be the growth hotspot during the forecast period, and is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 323 Mn by 2031.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Form Powder Hydroxytyrosol Liquid Hydroxytyrosol

By Product Type Natural Hydroxytyrosol 95% Purity 20% Purity 10% Purity Synthetic Hydroxytyrosol 95% Purity 20% Purity 10% Purity

By Source Standard Olive Oil Virgin Olive Oil Catechol

By Application Application of Hydroxytyrosol in Pharmaceuticals Application of Hydroxytyrosol in Nutraceuticals Application of Hydroxytyrosol in Functional Food Application of Hydroxytyrosol in Dietary Supplements Application of Hydroxytyrosol in Cosmetics

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East and Africa



