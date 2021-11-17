How pigeon excrement and nesting is dangerous for us?

Vadodara, India, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Pigeon excrement (droppings) and nesting material, such as feathers, sticks, or straws, are not only ugly but also pose serious health dangers to both individuals and buildings. Damage and deterioration of structures and infrastructure are common, especially because roofs, balconies, empty buildings, and beams all provide flat surfaces for birds to perch and establish nests.

Pigeons can inflict significant infrastructure damage in two ways. The first happens when a build-up of their excrement causes materials used in construction work to degrade and soften because of their high acidity level. Not only may this be exceedingly harmful to the stability, because the problem is sometimes not noticed until the damage has progressed; in some situations, the affected area has been seriously damaged to the point of being irreparable. Historic buildings made of either sandstone or limestone are extremely sensitive to softer stone surfaces.

Pigeon activity also causes infrastructure damage when their nesting materials clog pipes and gutters, preventing water flow and causing plumbing problems. Mould can grow if a backlog stays undetected for a long period, which is common because nests are normally hidden from public view. Hidden pigeon nests that obstruct the drains of huge, rarely inhabited warehouses have caused roof collapses and considerable physical damage in the past, putting businesses out of business for months.

Aside from clogging water pipes, bird nests built near or in chimneys and air vents pose a serious threat of disrupting airflow in and out of a structure. This can hasten the transmission of disease-carrying pigeon feathers through space, resulting in serious illness or even death among the building’s occupants. The infected feathers can aggravate pre-existing respiratory conditions, such as asthma, that the building’s occupants may have, making this a serious health issue.

There is a significant difference between what is available for the average family to apply and what is available for larger buildings in terms of control and deterrents that can be employed to keep pigeons from congregating on roofs or flat surfaces. This question can only be addressed based on whether or not the bird has nested. You can only utilise exclusion devices such as netting and structural alteration if the birds have nested. More bird deterrent measures, such as bird spikes, bird wire, shock track, sound units, and related control systems, can be used if the birds have not yet nested.

Pigeon droppings may cause a lot of harm in a number of areas, not just residences and offices. Pigeon excrement damage to automobiles is also becoming a concern. The uric acidic composition of the waste is once again to blame for the long-term effects. The uric acid penetrates your car’s waxy exterior coat and destroys the paint sealant permanently. This is why, in order to avoid irreparable damage, you must wipe any excrement from your vehicle as soon as you discover it.

Pigeon proofing locations is challenging; but, as previously indicated, anti-perching devices can be used in some situations to minimise the number of pigeons in a room. Pigeons pushed out of one region must find a new home, and the harm they inflict continues, albeit in a different location. Pigeons are easily the most recognised group of birds in the west due to their striking appearance and proclivity for congregating in metropolitan areas.

Control measures must be done to raise awareness of the damage that their nest building and droppings can cause, as well as equip individuals with the tools to recognise when they may be putting themselves at risk of worsening these threats, such as insecure roof tiles or open chimneys. Taking care of the problem as soon as you see it is the most effective strategy to prevent the harm from becoming too costly and irreversible.