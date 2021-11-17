Enroute Technologies Introduces New Innovative Features in its Fleet Management System

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Enroutech has recently announced new features for its fleet management system. These new features have been introduced in various modules, including Units, vehicles, Staff, Reports, and Schedules. These features are added to make the software more user-friendly and to optimize its working. It is to be noted that all the new features do not disturb the working of the previous features in any way.

The details of the newly added features are as follows:

New Features in Units:

The aggregate sensors option has been added to the sensors. It allows users to apply arithmetic operations on two inputs to find the unknown values. By using aggregate sensors, users can find out the unknown values using the available inputs.

New Features in Vehicle:

In the vehicle module, data export has been added, allowing users to download vehicle data in the form of an excel file.

New Features in Staff:

In the Staff module, data export has been added, allowing users to download staff data in the form of an excel file.

New Features in Reports:

In the reports module, customization options have been added. Time Control has been added in the reports enabling the user to customize the day and time for receiving reports. Days can also be exempted on which the reports will not be received.

New Features in Schedule:

In the Schedule module, reporting time and day options have been added. It allows users to set the exact day and time for receiving the reports. Days can also be exempted on which the reports will not be received.

All the features mentioned above are already implemented in the Enroutech fleet management system and are completely operational. The addition of these new features has been done to cater to the most common requirements of the clients.