7startup’s new #fundingfriday feature gets investors matched with the best startups for them

Posted on 2021-11-17 by in Financial // 0 Comments

LONDON, UK, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — New feature announcement: 7startup’s #fundingfriday connects investors and startups! Consider us your investment matchmakers who won’t waste your time on dead-end deals and weak investment candidates.

7startup are expert startup fundraising consultants who know that finding startups that match strict (yet necessary!) criteria can be difficult, time-consuming, and disheartening.‍

Seeking out strong, promising startups that match investment criteria is no easy task, and sifting through all the pitch decks piling up in an intelligent investor’s inbox is just as time-consuming, too.

That’s why 7startup have launched a new fortnightly feature #fundingfriday.

‍Operating like matchmakers, intelligent investors can outline their investment thesis using a highly detailed and exclusive form and leave the hard work to 7startup’s expert team. 7startup will then send strong, promising startup investment opportunities matching that criteria straight to the investor’s inbox every two weeks in a curated email. The in-depth, personalised approach to startup-investor connecting ensures that investors will only be matched with the startups that are right for them and that have been vetted by our strict, in-depth due diligence process.

Simply sign up using the form below to express interest, then sit back and let the opportunities flow in.

And for even more personalised matchmaking, don’t forget to schedule a call with 7startup so the team can get to know your personal investment criteria even better.

