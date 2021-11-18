Industrial Automation Solution Provider | System Integrator

Posted on 2021-11-18

New Delhi, India, 2021-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ — BalaJi MicroTechnologies (BMT)  is India’s biggest System Integrator & Distributor for Industrial Automation Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Control Panels, Textile, Pharma, Bottling, laser cutting machines, CNC Machines, CNC Routers, Medical Imaging, Color Sorting Machines etc.

BMT is New Delhi, India based company. We are ISO 9001:2015 Certified company & registered in India under Indian companies act. We are a Unit of “B.B. Group of Companies”.

BMT is India’s biggest “System Integrator & Distributor” for several  Machine_Vision. Industrial Automation  Applications in Packaging, Pick & Place, Printing, Control Panels, Textile, Pharma, FMCG, Bottling, Vision Inspection machines, laser cutting machines, CNC Machines, CNC Routers, Medical Applications, Machine Vision Inspections, Color Sorting Machines and many others etc……

BMT offer Complete Electronics Systems, End-2-End Solution, Turnkey projects etc. to OEM customer’s worldwide etc. We export complete solutions to large OEM customer base in the overseas market.

