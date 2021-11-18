eCommerce Website Marketing Statistics You Should Know in 2021

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ — The internet has an impact on all aspects of our lives – we use it to socialize, entertain ourselves, work, and conduct research. It’s also where we go shopping.

There is already a generation of adults who have only known a world where the internet exists, and eCommerce will continue to develop as they and future generations spend more money. Currently, 43% of customers use the internet and social media to study products before purchasing. All the credit goes to the global pandemic since the restrictions urged the people to shop online more and more – now eCommerce is blooming more than ever.

If not, we're here to present to you the most relevant eCommerce website marketing statistics, that will confirm that eCommerce is the future of this century.

Why Should We Focus On These Statistics?

The amount of data available is astounding. You may use it to create well-informed strategic decisions that will pay off in the long run. Without it, you’ll have to rely on guesswork, which might be costly. Even said, not all information is created equal. Many of the numbers cited on the internet are, at best, out of date, and, at worst, completely incorrect. Furthermore, even when you have relevant, precise facts, extracting useful strategic insights might be tough.

That is why we have written this piece. It contains up-to-date eCommerce statistics as well as the finest ways for utilizing them in your eCommerce business. We know that you are always looking to grow your customer base, boost your website traffic, and sell more products.

Statistic #1: Global Number Of Digital Buyers Is Estimated To Be More Than 2.14 Billion

That’s a significant number of potential clients. With a global population of 7.87 billion people, that equates to around 27.2 per cent of the population shopping online. Furthermore, this number has been steadily increasing over time and is estimated to continue. As a result of the Covid19 pandemic, more people are shopping online for anything from groceries to high-end things.

Given that this figure has risen from 1.66 billion in 2016, worldwide e-commerce growth isn't expected to slow down anytime soon. What are the implications of these figures for you? If you're not currently selling online, now is the time to start.

Statistic #2: Only 2.17 Percent Of Your eCommerce Website Visitors Will Convert Into Customers

Despite an increase in the overall number of prospective digital purchasers around the world, the conversion rate from visitor to customer fell somewhat in the third quarter of 2020. While this may appear to be terrible news, it also means that you have a lot of potential options to discover if you optimize your website for higher conversions.

Even if your product is extremely unique and popular, a bad website experience may discourage your visitors from buying anything from your website. Your website's design must be attractive as well, so as to aesthetically please your visitors. A good user interface is a sight for sore eyes.

Statistic #3: More Than 37% of Small Businesses Do Not Have A Website

Are you one of them? Let us be honest with you, you’re far behind in the race. It’s time to build a beautiful website, showcase your products, and expand your customer base exponentially.

Statistic #4: Before making a purchase, 68% of online shoppers search for a product on Google.

You must first understand the buyer’s journey before you can optimize your website for a better buying experience. Despite the fact that no two visitors are alike, these latest statistics reveal a common pattern among online consumers. And it’s the fact that while shopping for a certain product, 68 per cent of customers resort to Google for information. You must be where your customers are, as the old adage goes.

You should be on Google Shopping, where your clients are looking for your stuff. You may market your store to top-funnel prospects and provide a solution to the shopper’s problem early on with Google shopping. You can also optimize your website to show up on Google’s search engine results pages (SERPs) so that your potential customers are able to discover you right where they go first.

Statistic #5: Conversions increase by 250 per cent when 3D product images are used.

The in-store purchasing experience is hard to emulate online. Buyers can’t have the same tactile experience with things they buy online as they can with those they buy offline. As a result, good product photography can influence shoppers to choose your store over others.

3D or 360-degree product photos, such as the one above, allow customers to see these things in motion and, according to Shopify, can boost conversions by up to 250 per cent.

Make videos that display your products from various perspectives. You may even integrate your movies inside website popups and show them to visitors at the right time, such as when they click a button or when they are checking out.

Statistic #6: 45 per cent of eCommerce payments are made with digital and mobile wallets.

It’s all about ease when it comes to online buying. This means that accepting only major credit cards on your online store is not an option anymore.

According to a recent survey, digital and mobile wallets like PayPal, Apple Pay, and Google Pay will account for over 45 per cent of worldwide e-commerce transactions by 2020.

Furthermore, by 2024, digital wallets are predicted to boost their market share to 51.7 per cent, displacing traditional payment methods like credit cards, bank transfers, and cash on delivery.

If you're aiming for a global audience, make sure you provide a variety of payment alternatives.

Takeaway