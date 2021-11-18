Growth Strategies Adopted by Major Players in the Meat Substitutes Market

The Meat Substitutes Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 13.5%, in terms of value. The growing awareness among consumers regarding environmental issues caused by meat consumption is driving the demand for meat substitutes.

Key players in this market include DuPont (US), ADM (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Roquette Frères (France), PURIS (US), Cargill (US), Axiom Foods (US), MGP Ingredients (US), The Top Health Ingredients (Canada), Sonic Biochem Ltd (India), Crespel & Deiters (Germany), Wilmar International Limited (Singapore), Sotexpro S.A (France), The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd (Japan), and A&B Ingredients (Canada).

The key players are fixated upon improving their market shares, while their newer start-ups are being established rapidly in the market. The meat substitutes market can be classified as a competitive market as it has the presence of a large number of organized players, accounting for a major part of the market share, present at the global level, as well as unorganized players present at the local level in several countries. There are numerous existing and emerging companies, particularly in the Asian markets.

Ingredion Incorporated is one of the leading global ingredient solutions providers. The company manufactures sweeteners, starches, and unique value-added ingredients from corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, and vegetables. It also provides biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials to various industries both domestically and internationally.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is primarily engaged in producing food ingredients, animal feed & feed ingredients, biofuels, and naturally derived alternatives to industrial chemicals. The company operates through four business segments: agriculture services and oilseeds, carbohydrate solutions, nutrition, and others. It offers plant protein products through its nutrition segment.

