Nylon and Polyester Together Consist of Nearly 2/3rd of the Mens Swimwear Market – New Study by Fact.MR

Competition Dashboard The Fact.MR report on the men’s swimwear market has profiled some of the prominent companies actively involved in the men’s swimwear market. The companies are Amer Sports Corporation

American Apparel

Arena Italia

Dick’s Sporting Goods

La Perla Group

NoZONE Clothing Limited

Orlebar Brown Limited

Parah S.p.a

Perry Ellis International

Speedo International

Triumph International.

Market Taxonomy Product Type Racing Suits

Drag Suits

Speedos

Square Leg Suits

Leg Skin

Men’s Bikinis

Swim Trunks Fabric Type Nylon

Polyester

Cotton

Spandex

PBT Pricing Low Price Swimwear

Mid Price Swimwear

Premium Price Swimwear Distribution Channel Online Stores

Departmental Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Monobrands Stores

Market Taxonomy Product Type Racing Suits

Drag Suits

Speedos

Square Leg Suits

Leg Skin

Men's Bikinis

Swim Trunks Fabric Type Nylon

Polyester

Cotton

Spandex

PBT Pricing Low Price Swimwear

Mid Price Swimwear

Premium Price Swimwear Distribution Channel Online Stores

Departmental Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Monobrands Stores

Sports Outlets

Scope The growth of the global men’s swimwear market has been particularly strong in the 21st century as people have begun to take both health and recreational activities far more seriously.The most recent trend witnessed in the men’s swimwear market is the emerging popularity of transitional shorts that serve the dual role of both casual wear and swimwear.The credit of attracting newer customer demographics in the men’s swimwear market can be directly linked to transitional shorts. In addition to this, key stakeholders have tried to experiment with materials in the men’s swimwear market that provide greater comfort, are long-lasting, dry faster, and yet friendly on the wallet.Once a largely static market, the men’s swimwear market has seen the entry of nimble upstarts that threaten to dislodge incumbents with their understanding of the future direction of the men’s swimwear market .The report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global Men’s Swimwear market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction. The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global Men’s Swimwear market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis. Men’s Swimwear manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global sports industry can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and sports journals. Summary The report commences with a brief information of the global Men’s Swimwear market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global Men’s Swimwear market. Overview The next section offers an overview of the Men’s Swimwear market. This comprises an introduction to the market, along with a standard definition of the product – Men’s Swimwear. In this section, market value and year-over-year growth is offered to the readers. Year-over-year growth provides readers with a broader view of growth patterns over the forecast period. The men’s swimwear market is anticipated to be at a market value of approx. US$ 400 million by the end of the forecast period in 2022. The swim trunks swimwear segment comprises a revenue share of a third of the men’s swimwear market making it vital for key stakeholders to target. Swim trunks are popular across young and old demographics and are largely expected to remain so. The swim trunks segment could be worth almost US$ 122 million by the end of the forecast period. Men’s bikinis on the other hand are an extremely niche segment and have a single digit revenue share in the men’s swimwear market. Companies would require customized strategies to reach their target audience effectively

The Leg Skin men’s swimwear follows swim trunks in terms of popularity and Europe accounts for a quarter of the regional contribution. A market opportunity touching US$ 19 million makes it well worth the while of major players in the men’s swimwear market. With respect to the square leg suits segment, both North America and APEJ represent a potential market opportunity as large as Europe

Polyester and Nylon are far more popular material types in the men’s swimwear market than cotton as both dry much quicker. The polyester market in Europe alone is predicted to push past US$ 40 million by end 2022. For companies making nylon swimwear APEJ can be the region to focus on

Spandex as a material is quite popular in the men’s swimwear market recently and has found its own in both North America and APEJ as both regions are on track to cross a value of US$ 17 million by the end of the forecast period. The CAGR growth rate is slightly higher in the former that companies could take into cognizance while formulating strategies

Mid-price swimwear consists of half the men’s swimwear market in terms of pricing and it is not hard to understand why. The mid-price segment strikes the perfect balance between comfort, better material quality, and cost-effectiveness which is why most consumers prefer it. This segment is estimated to be worth approx. US$ 200 million by end 2022, making it large enough for all companies involved in the men’s swimwear market

The premium price segment is about a third of the mid-price segment by size and it is not likely to cross it anytime soon. It can be challenging to market premium priced swimwear in Europe especially during these difficult economic times

