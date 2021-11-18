Pro Marketer Reveals the Top Strategies to Boost Website Conversion Rates

Toronto, Canada, 2021-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ — Even if your website gets millions of visits every month, it still won’t amount to anything if these visits don’t turn into conversions. Numerous statistics reveal the unhappiness of a large majority of business owners with their present conversion rates. That’s why almost every website can leverage in some form or the other from a smart conversion rate optimization, or CRO strategy.

Numerous factors impact your website’s conversion rate, right from the placement or colour of your call-to-action button, to your web page’s loading speed. It can be challenging to pinpoint where exactly to start the optimization process. Here are the five most effective tips to help you kickstart an efficient CRO plan.

Assess the user behavior – The first step to setting a robust CRO strategy is to assess how visitors interact with your website. Many reasons can be behind visitors not completing a conversion on your online store or website. When you figure out the way they navigate after arriving, you can discern probable causes.

You can add a heat map and confetti report tools to gain critical insights into the way users navigate. It includes the following:

How much do they scroll down on your website?

The areas where they click on your page.

The places on the page that experience zero interaction.

These details will enable you to view your website as your visitors do. Further, it will help you to make changes and achieve the desired results. You can find out which features are garnering visitor attention and which are preventing them from converting.

2. Pay attention to the user experience – Once a user clicks on your site, your goal should be to make the procedure of navigation as simple as possible for them. It makes structuring your website in a manner that helps them to discover the information they want easily. At the same time, the website structure or layout should also guide them toward conversion. In simple words, your website needs to provide a quality user experience. There’re various actions you can take in this direction. They include:

Decreasing the loading time of the web page.

Adding elements that impart good navigation.

Organizing your website logically.

Making sure that all the links and buttons in your website function optimally.

Not cluttering the website with unnecessary content or visuals.

3. Forge trust through quality content – High conversion of users on a website occurs when they come across something that they find is worth their time, money, and resources. If they do not find quality content, it’s not possible for them to trust your services. It means creating engaging, informative, and well-researched web copies. It, in turn, dramatically raises the value of the website in the eyes of potential clients and visitors. Some techniques to be mindful of while building content is as follows:

The content should be marked by clarity and conciseness.

The content should be geared toward the target audience.

The content shouldn’t be characterized by long and dense paras.

Integrate multimedia in your web copies whenever possible.

Check whether your website content has powerful words and verbs. These trigger actions.

Also, focus on your brand while composing content. It raises authenticity and makes you appear unique and different from your competitors. Don’t lose sight of your unique brand voice while optimizing your copies for the search engine.

4. Add some colour – If you thought that great navigation and quality content on your website are the only two things that impact the user experience, you are mistaken. The colours you employ on your site exert much influence on the visitors subconsciously. Specific colours are linked to particular actions and feelings. Integrating them into your website can sway your visitors into conversion. For instance, the following colours stimulate certain feelings as given below.

The colour blue invokes feelings of trust and security.

The colour black is always related to wealth, luxury, and sleekness.

The colours orange and red invoke a sense of quick action and urgency.

Integrating a combination of particular colours can effectively help you target a specific kind of shopper. For instance, orange, red, and black can attract and engage impulse buyers. But you’ve to remember that if you use the wrong colour for a specific audience, it can adversely affect your conversion rate. So, it’s best to take adequate time to research colours and come up with the best one that helps you enhance your conversion rates and get the outcome you want.

5. Test the changes you desire to make – After you figure out the areas that need to be worked upon, you now need to test every change you want to make. Testing will enable you to see the effect of various strategies. You will thus be able to compare them and implement those that give you the best result in terms of conversion.

Irrespective of your goal, whether it’s adjusting the site copy, modifying the colour scheme, or updating any feature, you need to test every single change. Your website is the face of your business. It should make an immediate impact on your audience. If you find the whole process a bit overwhelming, consider taking the help of an SEO company in Toronto for it.

