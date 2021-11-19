Automotive Oil Pan Market Sustains Competitiveness By Adoption Of Technological Innovations

As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global automotive oil pan market is projected to expand at CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

Automotive oil pans are a critical component of a vehicle’s cooling system. Oil pans for automobiles are usually made from thin steel and formed into deeper sections to hold oil that comes out of the crankcase. They are situated beneath the crankcase and serve as a reservoir for the oil.

To prevent engine oil contamination and leakage, automotive oil pans are constructed as a sealed unit. Composites are now being used in automotive oil pans to reduce total vehicle weight, while also increasing robustness. Due to the rise of the automotive industry, the market for automotive oil pans will see major increase in size over the coming years.

Key Takeaway from Market Study

Structural oil pans is the leading category, mainly used in all types of vehicles. The main reason is that structural oil pans are normally made with one piece cast aluminium material, which adds stiffness to engine block and transmission with high tensile strength and lightweight characteristics.

Commercial vehicles is anticipated to remain one of the fastest growing segments in the oil pan market. Due to lightweight and less noise properties, these pans allow greater performance of vehicles.

Emergence of composite materials in making oil pans that can hold 30% more oil than oil pans made from different materials is being witnessed.

North America and East Asia hold a significant share in the global automotive oil pan market. China is estimated to remain one of the fastest growing markets because of ease availability of raw material and increasing automotive production activities.

Rising demand for automobiles and growing use of lightweight oil pans will have a positive impact on market growth over the coming years,’’ says a Fact.MR analyst.

Analysis of Competition

Some of the key players included in the report are Filtran LLC, Yorozu Corporation, Endurance Technologies ltd, Polytec Holding AG, DANA Inc, Ahresty Corporation, Elring Klinger AG, Hwashin Group, Nemak, Mahle Gmbh, Yanagawa Seiki Co. Ltd., and others.

In terms of revenue, top players own a significant proportion of the market share. These businesses have a global brand presence thanks to their adherence to government standards and laws. To increase their market share, leading manufacturers are also improving their technology.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Product Type Structural Automotive Oil Pans Non-structural Automotive Oil Pans

By Vehicle Automotive Oil Pans for Passenger Cars Automotive Oil Pans for Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) Automotive Oil Pans for Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

By Material Steel Automotive Oil Pans Aluminium Automotive Oil Pans Composite Automotive Oil Pans

By Sales Channel Automotive Oil Pans Sold through OEMs Automotive Oil Pans for Sold in the Aftermarket



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Crucial insights in the Automotive Oil Pan Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Automotive Oil Pan Market Basic overview of the Automotive Oil Pan Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Automotive Oil Pan Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Automotive Oil Pan Market across various industries.

