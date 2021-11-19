The Earthmoving Company That You Need to Know About

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Are you someone who is in need of a high-quality earth moving equipment supplier? Maybe you are in need of some specific earth moving vehicles or, perhaps, you need some technical analysis and repair of your earth moving parts. If you are someone who is in need of one of these things, CTC Plant is the company for you! CTC plant is a Cape Town-based company that specialises in the supply of earth moving equipment, earth moving vehicles, as well as services relating to the items that they sell such as sandblasting, painting, and repairs.

CTC Plant offers their clients access to a wide range of earth moving products, as well as services and even spare parts when needed. They have an extensive range of machines that people are able to purchase such as Crushers, Dozers, Dumpers, Excavators, Rollers, Screens, Water Trucks and even Wheel Loaders! Not only do they supply the machines mentioned above, but CTC Plant also supplies all of the necessary parts and spares that go along with the machines. They supply parts for various different machines such as: ADTs, Dozers, Excavators as well as Rollers!

“We service what we sell” is a quote that CTC Plant likes to follow. They have a very skilled service department that provides a comprehensive range of specialised repairs, as well as the correction of any faulty parts for all of the major brands of earth moving equipment. These brands include CAT, Bell, and TLB machines.

To make things much easier and more convenient, CTC Plant now offers all of their services from their various departments under one roof! This gives their clients a full-service experience. CTC Plant has a dedicated team of professionals who all strive to provide earth moving equipment that will meet even the highest of standards, as well as a service that is fast, efficient, and unbeatable!

If you would like to know more about the company, browse through the various different machines and services that they have on offer, or if you would like to get in contact with someone for some extra information, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://ctcplant.com/

About CTC Plant:

Founded by Colin McOwen back in 1992, CTC Plant has now grown into one of the leading suppliers of used earth moving plant and heavy equipment in South Africa!

Contact:

Cnr. Michigan & Manchester Streets

Boquinar Industrial Area, Cape Town

7460, South Africa

Tel: 021 386 4190