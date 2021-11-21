Demand for Automated Trucks is Slated to Touch an Impressive Valuation of Nearly US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031 End

250 Pages Automated Truck Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automated Truck to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automated Truck. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Automated Truck Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automated Truck market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Automated Truck

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Automated Truck, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automated Truck Market.

Key Segments Covered

Truck Type Cab-Integrated Automotive Truck Cabless Automotive Truck

End Use Industry Automotive Trucks for Mining Automotive Trucks for Logistics

Class Class 8 & Class 9 Automotive Trucks Ultra-Class Automotive Trucks

Sensor LiDAR Automotive Trucks RADAR Automotive Trucks Camera-based Automotive Trucks Other Sensor-based Automotive Trucks

Autonomy Level Level 3 Automotive Truck Level 4 Automotive Truck Level 5 Automotive Truck



Automated Truck Market- Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the automated truck market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering automated trucks.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the automated truck market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the automated truck market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of automated trucks across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of automated truck during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

The market has been analyzed for each segment in terms of volume (‘000 Units) and value (US$ Mn).

Estimates at global and regional levels for automated trucks are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “‘000 Units” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report.

Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global automated truck market.

Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the automated truck market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for automated truck has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of automated trucks, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering automated truck has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the automated truck domain.

Key Takeaways from the Global Automated Truck Market Report

North America will continue to be the largest market for automated trucks

In terms of level of automation, the demand witnessed in limited self-driving autonomous segment is considerably high

Based on type of sensor, the LiDAR segment is forecast to hold the lion’s share of the market

Among end users, the demand from the mining industry is predicted to remain considerably high throughout the forecast period

Among truck types, the cab-integrated segment is forecast to account for dominant share in the market

With governments of various countries pushing towards the use of automated trucks, the market is projected to have a great scope for expansion in the near future. According to FactMR, the market value is projected to rise exponentially by the end of the forecast period. Investment towards improving existing technologies will create lucrative prospects for the expansion of the market.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Automated Truck Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Automated Truck brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Automated Truck brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Automated Truck Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automated Truck and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Automated Truck and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Automated Truck Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Automated Truck Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Automated Truck: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

More Valuable Insights on Automated Truck Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Automated Truck, Sales and Demand of Automated Truck, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



