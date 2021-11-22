Crop Protection Chemical Market Revenue Of Crop Protection Chemicals Is Slated To Rise At A Cagr Of 5.3% From 2021 To 2031

As per industry analysis on crop protection chemicals by Fact.MR, the market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 72.9 Bn in 2021, increasing at a steady CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, predicts that crop protection chemical manufacturers are set to witness higher sales on the back of growing demand for improved agricultural output, which, in turn, mandates the requirement of these chemicals.

Crop protection chemicals are essential for long-term farming, and this is being reshaped by agronomy, technology, and societal developments. Rapid technological adoption has gained traction in a variety of applications, including spraying, harvesting, and others. Due to better agronomic advice on different fungi and weeds by digital platforms, the market is anticipated to experience an inevitable boost.

Within the agriculture business, usage of Internet of Things (IoT) is rapidly expanding. In the future, Internet of Things is projected to transform agricultural production and farming techniques. Integrated pest management (IPM) has also evolved into a valuable and comprehensive component of long-term farming. Depending on the inputs and analytics, farm owners can choose from a wide selection of sensors to monitor pest growth and conduct appropriate countermeasures to control them.

In addition to rising adoption of IPM across varying geographies, there has been growing prevalence of sustainable farming practices being implemented by farm owners. This has led to the adoption of bio-based crop protection chemicals over synthetic ones. This, in turn, is anticipated to remain the defining trend during the first half of the forecast period, driving the market for crop protection chemicals forward.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Crop protection chemicals market poised to grow 1.6X in market value by 2031.

Herbicides dominated the market of crop protection chemicals till 2020, and are anticipated to account for nearly 40% market share.

Bio-based crop protection chemicals are anticipated to remain the most lucrative in the latter half of the forecast period, with increasing focus on sustainability in agricultural production.

Latin American market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

“Vital players have continued with a focus on geographic expansion and newer product launches to optimise crop yield,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Industry Competition

Due to diverse demand from farmers and agriculturists, industry participants are developing new crop protection solutions. Producers are concentrating on extending their geographical reach as well as their manufacturing capabilities. This will aid in the delivery of higher-quality goods to customers.

For instance, in recent years, UPL (India) has undertaken substantial acquisitions to improve its position in the global market. In 2019, the firm finalised a US$ 4.2 billion acquisition of Arysta LifeScience Inc. from Platform Specialty Products. The firm now has a presence in 76 countries and sells in more than 130 countries.

Key Segments as per Crop Protection Chemicals Industry Survey

By Crop Crop Protection Chemicals Grains & Cereals Crop Protection Chemicals Pulses and Oilseeds Crop Protection Chemicals Fruits and Vegetables Others (Plantation Crops, etc.)

By Product Herbicides Insecticides Fungicides Others (Rodenticides, etc.)

By Source Synthetic Crop Protection Chemicals Bio-based Crop Protection Chemicals

By Form Liquid Crop Protection Chemicals Solid Crop Protection Chemicals

By Mode of Application Foliar Seed Treatment Soil Treatment



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Crucial insights in the Crop Protection Chemicals Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Crop Protection Chemicals Market Basic overview of the Crop Protection Chemicals Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Crop Protection Chemicals Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Crop Protection Chemicals Market across various industries.

