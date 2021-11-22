Thrombectomy Devices Market Insights and Market Dynamics

According to research report thrombectomy devices market is estimated to reach $1.45 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the Thrombectomy Devices Market is expected to reach USD 1.45 Billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.

A number of factors such as growing target patient population, rising demand for minimally invasive thrombectomy procedures, ongoing technological advancements, favorable medical reimbursements and increasing healthcare expenditure across emerging markets are driving the growth of the thrombectomy devices market.

Premium Insights
> Thrombectomy Devices: Market Snapshot (2017-2022)
> Regional Analysis Thrombectomy Devices Market, By Application (2016)
> Regional Analysis: Market Size, By Type (2017 vs 2022)
> Regional Analysis: Market Size, By End User (2017 vs 2022)
> Geographic Analysis: Market, By Country (2017-2022)

Hospitals & Surgical Centres

With ongoing technological advancements in the field of minimally invasive surgeries, thrombectomy systems are increasingly being utilized with diagnostic technologies for image-guided thrombectomy procedures in hospitals & surgical centres. The number of thrombectomy procedures performed in hospitals and surgical centers is growing due to increasing adoption of stent & clot retrievers for acute ischemic stroke treatment and rising incidence of chronic vascular diseases.

Hospitals & surgical centers to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) are healthcare facilities wherein selected surgical and medical services are provided outside the hospital setting. Positive demand growth of thrombectomy products in ASCs is driven by the ongoing advancements in minimally invasive surgical techniques and increasing number of image-guided surgeries performed at ASCs

Major vendors active in the market are collaborating with academic and research institutes to support their ongoing clinical programs and expand clinical applications of their existing thrombectomy systems by using advanced imaging modalities. Increasing public-private funding to support research activities in the field of thrombectomy and increasing industry-academia collaborations to develop novel thrombectomy technologies are the key factors propelling the demand for market products in research laboratories and academic institutes.

On the basis of geography, this market is classified into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, the global Thrombectomy Market was dominated by North America; mainly due to significant adoption of technologically advanced thrombectomy products, growing number of clinical trials, and significant medical reimbursement available in the U.S. for thrombectomy procedures.

Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic Plc (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Penumbra, Inc. (U.S.) Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Spectranetics Corporation (U.S.), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), Argon Medical Devices, Inc. (U.S.), and Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.) are some of the key players in Thrombectomy Market.

