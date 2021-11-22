The Factor Of Safety Could Play A Crucial Part In Augmenting The Demand For Baby Swim Pants Diaper Market

Swim pants are used to protect the babies from bacteria produced from their fecal matter. These swim pant diapers are disposable as well as reusable, and are better than regular diapers. There are several plus points of these diapers, which drive the global baby swim pants diaper market. These diapers have minimal absorption of water thereby reducing the weight and are also easy to use while wet. They are available in different designs and sizes which increases their credibility and hence drive the overall market for baby swim pants diapers. Moreover, they also ensure safety of human beings near the pool facility by protecting them from bacteria and viruses. These aspects favor the growth of the global baby swim pants diaper market. As per market observations by Fact.MR, the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan region is more lucrative.

The global baby swim pants diaper market is poised to reach US$ 8,592 Mn by the end of 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecasted period of 2017 to 2022.

4 Forecast Highlights on Global Baby Swim Pants Diaper Market

The HM/SM segment by sales channel shows a higher market share by revenue and a moderate growth rate during the forecasted period 2017 to 2022. However, the online segment is poised to reflect a higher CAGR of 3% during 2017-2022, and a rise in the BPS, but has a low market revenue share

The 18-48 months segment is expected to grow at a higher rate, as compared to the 0-6 months and 6-18 months segments. The 6-18 months segment show loss in the BPS and a low market share than 18-48 months segment. The 18-48 months segment is the fastest growing segment to reach a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecasted period

The research report’s regional analysis reflects that APEJ (Asia-Pacific excluding Japan) is the most lucrative region for the global baby swim pants diaper market. It has a high market attractiveness quotient, and possess all favorable aspects which drive the adoption of the baby swim pants thereby reflecting a higher growth rate followed by Europe, North America and Japan, thereby reflecting a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecasted period of 2017 to 2022. The prevalence of high disposable income and huge population number are the main factors impacting the growth of the baby swim pants diaper market in the APEJ region in a positive manner

The super-absorbent segment by product type is expected to grow at moderate rate, but higher than the ultra-absorbent segment during the period of forecast. According to the research report, it is expected of this segment to gain a higher market share by revenue and the number would reach US$ 5,706.4 Mn and the percentage share in the market would increase even further as compared to the market share in 2017

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for baby swim pants diaper, which would remain active through 2022. These include companies like First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Unicharm Corporation, Johnson &Johnson, The Hain celestial Group Inc., Domtar Corporation, The Procter and Gamble Company, Ontex Group NV, Kimberly Clark Corporation and Kao Corporation.

