Packaged Water Treatment System Industry Tremendous Growth and Shares | Veolia Water Technologies, GE Water & Process Technologies), RWL Water

The report “Packaged Water Treatment System Market by Technology Type (Extended Aeration, MBR, MBBR, SBR, Reverse Osmosis), Application (Municipal Wastewater, Industrial Wastewater, and Drinking Water) and Region – Global Forecast to 2021”, The global packaged water treatment system market was valued at USD 12.07 Billion in 2015, and is projected to reach USD 21.83 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 10.4% between 2016 and 2021.

This growth can be mainly attributed to the increasing population, urbanization, and industrialization. The stringent regulatory and sustainability mandates concerning the environment also play a major role in the growth of the global packaged water treatment system market.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Valuable Insights at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=153441438

The extended aeration segment led the global packaged water treatment system market in 2015

Among technology types, the extended aeration is expected to account for the largest share in the packaged water treatment system market. It is also projected to be the fastest-growing type of packaged water treatment system market between 2016 and 2021. In comparison to other treatment systems, the initial investments and costs involved are less in extended aeration, thus driving the demand for this technology.

Municipal wastewater treatment is the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period

The municipal wastewater treatment application segment accounts for the largest share of the global packaged water treatment system market, and is also the fastest-growing segment of this market. Due to its compact size, packaged water treatment system systems can fit easily and be used in residential and urbanized areas. Municipal wastewater treatment, hence, remains the largest application area for packaged water treatment system market.

Middle East & Africa is the largest and the fastest-growing regional segment of the global packaged water treatment system

Middle East & Africa led the global packaged water treatment system market in 2015 and accounted for the largest share, followed by Europe and North America. The market in this region is experiencing increased packaged water treatment system services in municipal and industrial wastewater treatment, as these regions have little or no fresh water sources. Saudi Arabia is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=153441438

Some of the major market players in this market include Veolia Water Technologies (France), GE Water & Process Technologies (U.S.), RWL Water (U.S.), WPL International (U.K.), Smith & Loveless INC. (U.S.), and others.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com