Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Competitive Landscape Analysis 2024

The global data center liquid cooling market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to USD 3.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.6% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the data center liquid cooling market include increasing need for energy-efficient cooling solutions, growing demand for compact and noise-free solutions, need for lower operating costs, and need for better overclocking potential.

The data center liquid cooling market comprises major solution providers, such as Asetek (Denmark), Rittal (Germany), Vertiv (US), Green Revolution Cooling (US), Midas Green Technologies (US), Allied Control (Hong Kong), Schneider Electric (France), Chilldyne (US), CoolIT Systems (Canada), Submer (Spain), Iceotope (UK), Fujitsu (Japan), Aspen Systems (US), DCX The Liquid Cooling Company (Poland), Ebullient (US), Aquila Group (US), ExaScaler (Japan), Cooler Master Co (China), Asperitas (Netherland), Liqit.io (Ukraine). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the data center liquid cooling market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The players in this market have adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. New product launches and enhancements; and partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations have been the most dominating strategies adopted by the major players from 2018 to 2019, which helped them strengthen their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Asetek (Denmark) has a strong foothold in the data center liquid cooling market with robust offerings. The company is a major player in liquid cooling systems for data centers, servers, workstations, and gaming and high-performance Personal Computers (PCs). It provides liquid cooling products, which help reduce power consumption, carbon footprints, and lower server noise thereby improving overall performance. The company has focused its growth strategy on new product launches. For instance, in April 2019, Asetek introduced the 645LT AIO Central Processing Unit (CPU) Liquid Cooler for small form factor systems.

Submer (Spain) is another major vendor in the data center liquid cooling market. The company provides liquid immersion cooling solutions for data centers. It offers solutions, such as SmartPodX, SmartPod, Turnkey Immersion cooling, and HPC Immersion Cooling systems. The company has focused its growth strategy on inorganic growth. For instance, in September 2019, Submer partnered with 2CRSi to help deliver High Performance Computing (HPC) environments to the EU Joint Research Center.

