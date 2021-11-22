Education And Learning Analytics Market Competitive Rivalry and Consumer Behaviour Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global education and learning analytics market size is estimated to attain USD 49.12 billion, by the end of 2025, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Growing trend of e-learning practices such as learning management systems, mobile learning is expected to propel the market growth. These learning technologies improve the teaching and student efficiency.

Growth Drivers:

In addition, the rising trend of e-learning systems such as lecture capture, learning management systems, and others are expected to increase the market growth. These educational practices are used in the education sector to improve the productivity of student outcomes. In the enterprise sector, these practices are also essential as it allows the system to work on strategic goals set by the management.

Learning analytics helps to enhance business outcomes more efficiently as it provides optimization of productivity in the organization. These practices help to prioritize the program to eliminate if there is any money and time wastage. Thus, these factors have encouraged corporates to utilize this solution in the organization. For example, Blackboard Inc. has introduced a solution for colleges & schools.

Component Insights

The education & learning analytics market is divided into services and software depending on the component. In 2018, the software segment dominated the market with the largest market share in the overall market. Moreover, rising investment by the companies on R & D activities to develop innovative software solutions is projected to spur market growth.

The services type segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 18.0% from 2019 to 2025. The segment is comprised of professional and managed services. In 2018, professional services led the market with the highest market share. The growing services demand for maintenance, support, and consulting is expected to surge in the next few years due to the growing number of medium and small-scale enterprises. These key factors are projected to increase the demand for analytical solutions in the learning sector.

Regional Insights

In 2018, North America led the learning & education analytics market with the highest share in the market. It accounted for over USD 6.0 billion in the overall market. The presence of a high number of foreign students in the market coming for learning. This factor is expected to increase the demand for learning solutions, which in turn is projected to support the market growth.

The European market is anticipated to propel at a significant rate during the forecasted period. Growing awareness about learning analytics in countries such as Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., and France. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of more than 20.0% from 2019 to 2025. In the enterprise sector, the rising growth of e-commerce, and IT industries are expected to proliferate the demand for analytical solutions.

Impact of COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak has generated immediate & unprecedented challenges for the education sector. Nearly 1.5 billion students and youths across the globe have been impacted by the lockdown caused due to this crisis. All the higher education institutions have switched to online learning and digital platforms.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, schools & colleges are utilizing e-learning tools such as Microsoft Education, Google Classroom, TEDed, Minecraft Education, and Zoom Conferencing solutions. For example, in France online portal called “Ma classe à la maison” is created which offers access to educational content. Similarly, in India, the Ministry of Human Resources &Development (HRD) has released a list of e-learning platforms for promoting digitally. This led to the adoption of education and learning to have a better purpose of understanding and improving learning outcomes.

