What is Double Window Type Sight Glass?

Double Windows Type Sight Flow Indicators are a long-lasting, rapid, and cost-effective way to check the flow of liquids through industrial process lines. They are used in process lines with high pressure and temperature conditions and are built of cast construction and fabricated design to satisfy an industrial demand of varied applications. They have two toughened glasses mounted opposite each other for greater sight.

Sights streaming across two windows Indicators come in a variety of glass thicknesses and diameters to fit a variety of applications and industries, including pharmaceutical, chemical, and petroleum.

The maintenance of a double window type sight flow indicator is relatively simple because it just involves the replacement of the glass rather than dismantling the entire sight glass assembly from the process line.

Simple construction of two glasses on a single cast or fabricated body at two opposing sides is known as a Double Window Sight Glass. These flow indicators are used for spot inspection and viewing of process parameters. It comes in a variety of glass thicknesses and diameters to meet a variety of fluid pressure and temperature requirements.

Toughened Glasses come in a variety of shapes and sizes to withstand industrial pressure. All toughened glasses must comply with DIN 7080. The body end connection of a Double Window Flow Indicator can be Threaded End (BSP/NPT) or Welded End. The body length of the Double Window Flow Indicator complies with DIN EN 558-1.

It is relatively simple to change the glass in a Double Window Sight Flow Indicator without disassembling the entire Sight Glass assembly from the production line. In the application of higher pressure and temperature, the Double Window Sight Flow Indicator Glass performs better.