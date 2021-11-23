Vidyasthali law college announced New Admission process with very limited seats

Vidyasthali law college is the Best Law college in Jaipur, Rajasthan and performs as a guide for students who want to achieve a highly developing career in their respective field. We are dedicated to offering students the best Teaching.

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — There are many recognized college for law in india with top notch facilities and education. No doubt, you want to pick unquestionably the best option for you as it is matter of your future. Picking the best College is not a simple task. Yet if you observe some points, you can settle on the right choice. Vidyasthali law college is one of the most prominent colleges in Jaipur as it’s not only one of the best but has also been around for more than 15 years.

Vidyasthali presents a lush green environment conducive to academic excellence. We are successfully running a Law College, a B. Ed. College, besides a Senior Secondary School imparting quality education.

AIMS & OBJECTIVES

To provide quality education for students.

To assist the boys and girls with special emphasis to get higher qualitative education.

To provide vocational training along with the graduation & post-graduation courses

We have highly experienced, academically sound, and competent faculties for imparting instructions.

Vidyasthali law college welcomes all those students who are career conscious, highly disciplined, exquisite, and really determined to make a distinct mark in life.

We provide an excellent environment for study

Our co-curricular activities ensure the all-around development of the students.

Course Offered

LLB ( 3 year course ):- Today’s world is full of challenges. One needs to be fully equipped with knowledge not only theoretically but also practically in real world. Theory without application is just like engine without fuel. In this present complex world, one has to steer his way. Therefore, the problem solving and analytical skills are indispensable for successful professional life.

BA. LLB ( 5 year course ):-The BA LLB program trains students in state-of -the-law background. The emphasis is on helping students learn the theory and apply it successfully in developing information systems.

LLM :- LLM is a postgraduate degree in law. Master of Law or LLM course offered at Indian colleges/ universities is of two years duration.

Students are trained to design and implement information systems that enhance organizational and financial functions and value to existing products or customers, provide new products, enhance or add to distribution channels or enhance decision making

About Vidyasthali law college:

Vidyasthai law college consists of prominent Judges, Professors, Advocates

and other experts.

Vidyasthali Law College is a self-financing Institution affiliated to the University of Rajasthan to impart qualitative instructions for the degree of LL.B. (Three-year) course. The advocates are being frequently approached by the parties to advise and draft the documents. Most of the young lawyers feel handicapped in this task. They are seldom exposed to such a drafting. The college has preferred to train the students in this programme with the help of experts in the field.

Contact Us:

Vidyasthali law college

Prithviraj Nagar, Maharani Farm,

Durgapura, Jaipur-302018,

Rajasthan, INDIA

Tel: +91-141-2762864