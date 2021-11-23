OPTIMA WEIGHTECH CONTINUES TO BE THE LEADING SUPPLIER OF HIGH-QUALITY PACKAGING MACHINES FOR MULTI-INDUSTRY CLIENTS

Optima Weightech, the Australian company specialising in premium process weighing and industrial automation solutions, has continued to be the top choice for clients. The company offers high-quality machines for packaging, labelling equipment, liquid filling devices, and more to clients across multiple industries.

Melbourne, Australia, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Optima Weightech has maintained its track record of being a highly trusted supplier of high-impact solutions for industrial users. The company creates durable and efficient packaging machines that streamline businesses of industrial operators. Optima Weightech has experience of more than 26 years in delivering industrial systems and weighing solutions that facilitate high levels of productivity. Their expert engineers assist clients in implementing and using these machines most efficiently.

A spokesperson from Optima Weightech commented, “We are committed to retaining our position as Australia’s most reliable supplier of industrial solutions and weighing systems. Our benchmark customer service and technical support services have endeared us to clients across industries like food processing and pharmaceutical production. We aim to continue delivering high-quality products that enhance operational efficiency for our clients.”

The company focuses on paying attention to specific customer needs and meticulously designing solutions that cater to them. Their technically superior products help them satisfy customers.

About the Company

Optima Weightech started its operations in India in 2009 and expanded to Australia in 2014. It has already positioned itself as Australia’s leading provider of weighing systems. Its products include load cells, metal detectors, labelling machines, drum filling machines, and more. The technical superiority of its products, competitive pricing policy, and 24/7 engineering support have helped the company win over clients.

Address: 18/81 Cooper Street, Cooper Street Business Park, Campbellfield, Melbourne, Victoria, 3061, Australia.

Email: info@optimaweightech.com.au

Phone: (+61)3 9219 0301