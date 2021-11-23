New Gong cha Bubble Tea Stores Opening in North East This Winter

New York, USA, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Gong cha is happy to announce the launch of new stores this season. These store openings are great news for Gong cha customers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Texas.

The stores are designed with beautiful interiors to enjoy bubble tea. At select locations seating is available and customers can hang out with friends to sip their bubble tea.

“The stores also allow you to customize your tea according to your sugar and ice level preference. A lot of bubble tea lovers prefer Gong cha’s bubble tea for the quality of tea and customizations available.” According to Anchal Lamba, President Gong cha

Gong cha appreciates the love customers have shown their bubble tea. They promise to always fulfill your bubble tea needs.

Once these new stores are open, you can start placing your orders. You deserve a fresh and delicious bubble tea.

Customers can enjoy their favorite bubble tea combination such as the fresh taro series and the new oat series.

New oat series at selected locations

The oat series is available in a series of excellent combos of Brown Sugar Ginger Milk Tea, Oat Tea Latte, and Oat Pearl Milk Tea.

Recent Openings:

11707 Bandera Rd suite 107, San Antonio, TX 78250

625 E 187th St, Bronx, NY 10458

281 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02115

Opening Soon:

The New Milford store, located at 854 River Road, New Milford NJ, 07646 is set to launch mid November 2021.

The Cherry Hill Mall Gong cha store, located at 2000 NJ-38, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 is set to launch mid November 2021.

The Manhattan store, located at 2061 Broadway, New York, NY 10023 is set to open by the end of this year!

List of other stores set to launch include:

The Philadelphia store is located at 1122 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147, and is set to launch in November 2021

The Fort Worth store in Texas is located at 9633 North Fwy Fort Worth, TX 76177​ and set to open in November 2021

Please Contact:

Anchal Lamba

626-203-5741

inquiries@gongchausa.com

https://www.gongchausa.com/contact-us

Gong cha tea, LLC

425 N. Broadway #287

Jericho NY 11753