Pentagon Carpet Cleaning Modernized Its Logo

Alexandria, VA, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Pentagon Carpet Cleaning is a true partner to every family and business when they decide to have a clean and disinfected space. This company has well-organized workers who give their best to maximize the efficiency of cleaning procedures making every client completely satisfied. These days, some important news has come from Pentagon Carpet Cleaning. Namely, this company has presented a brand-new and totally modernized logo that can be seen on its official website.

Carpet cleaning in Alexandria, VA is carried out by Pentagon Carpet Cleaning. Its well-trained team of cleaning techs removes all hairs, dust, dirt, food particles, and other collected elements from the carpet in a record time. Carpet cleaning in Alexandria, VA is safe and eco-friendly since only special cleaning tools and equipment is used by Pentagon Carpet Cleaning team.

Couch cleaning in Alexandria, VA done by Pentagon Carpet Cleaning is a cleaning service performed using special non-toxic and organic cleaning materials during professional cleaning procedures. Couch cleaning in Alexandria, VA is a service wanted by every family who wants to have an entirely clean couch convenient for every family member.

Since the sofa is one of the most frequently used furniture items, sofa cleaning services in Alexandria, VA help every family enjoy a totally sanitized and disinfected sofa. Pentagon Carpet Cleaning has finalized numerous sofa cleaning projects in Alexandria, VA and gained significant experience dealing with cleaning sofas of all sizes and materials.

Carpet stretching in Alexandria, VA is done by Pentagon Carpet Cleaning. This is a special procedure used to remove all bumps and bubbles on a carpet’s surface. Pentagon Carpet Cleaning performs carpet stretching in Alexandria, VA safely adding to the overall safety of the residents. As soon as carpet stretching is done, the carpet’s lifespan is prolonged and the total visual look of the home is maximized.

Pet-friendly carpet cleaning is a reliable cleaning service aimed at all pet owners. This means that a team of trained carpet cleaning technicians from Pentagon Carpet Cleaning comes on time and gives its best to completely sanitize and disinfect a client’s carpet using only pet-friendly products.

Pentagon Carpet Cleaning is a trustworthy A1 class carpet cleaning provider recognized for the scope of other cleaning services, as well. All interested may rely on Pentagon Carpet Cleaning in case of tile and grout cleaning, hardwood cleaning, and water damage restoration. Its upholstery cleaning techniques have been among the most wanted. Pentagon Carpet Cleaning employs well-coordinated cleaning technicians whose vast cleaning experience makes every assigned job be finalized in record time.

For more information, please visit: http://pentagoncarpetcleaning.com/

Contact info:

Company: Pentagon Carpet Cleaning

Address: 4722 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA, 22304

Phone: (703) 665-7659

Website: http://pentagoncarpetcleaning.com/

Email: carpetcleaningpentagon@gmail.com

Contact Person: Ilija Stevanovic