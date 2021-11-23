Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Chafia Kahel on 25 Years

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Robert Miller, the company’s President, recently congratulated employee Chafia Kahel on the occasion of her 25th anniversary with the company. “Future Electronics is my family,” she said.

Chafia began her journey at Future Electronics on September 16, 1996 when she was hired as a Programmer Analyst in the IT Development. Only two months earlier, she had left her native Algeria where she had worked for 10 years as an IT developer and manager.

She began contributing immediately, researching and resolving issues during her first week on the job. “Of course, I learned a lot about business practices and new technologies, and I adapted myself to the evolving needs of the company.”

In the years that followed, Chafia has trained many new colleagues, and she has contributed to several key and innovative projects in IT, including projects relating to supply chain, marketing, asset management and distribution.

Chafia was promoted to the position of Senior Programmer Analyst in 2005, and she continues to contribute in that role today. “All my best friends are at Future,” she said. “Even though some of them have already retired, they’re still part of the Future family.”

Chafia is a member of Greenpeace, UNICEF and Doctors Without Borders, and her hobbies include gardening, cooking, taking care of her family, and playing with her five-year-old granddaughter Alizee.

Founder and President Robert Miller believes that Future’s employees are its greatest asset. Future Electronics values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###