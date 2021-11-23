Choose Panchmukhi Air Ambulance in Patna to Reach the Hospital in a Suitable Time-Framed

Patna, India, 2021-Nov-23 — /EPR Network/ — The time of pandemic has affected us badly. It has made our lives and livelihoods precarious to such an extent that it cannot be undone. But one thing that this era has made us understand is the importance of making health facilities available quickly. We at Panchmukhi Air Ambulance are considering a crucial contribution towards effective transfer of frontline service providing emergency, unscheduled and urgent assistance for air ambulance service 24/7 in Patna. The strategic time frame of the Air Ambulance from Patna shows how we have met our ambitions of quality for patient safety and suitable supervision throughout the journey.

We always show our superiority in transferring critical patients and offer easy-to-use service at a budget-friendly expense. We at Air Ambulance Service in Patna have well-experienced medical doctors and paramedical staff for supervising critical patients with more comfort and vigilance. We have a state-of-art commercial stretcher facility which proves very helpful during the transfer of needy patients. We offer the monitoring of advanced medical tools like nebulizer monitor, immobilizer, humidifier, head-end monitor, futuristic patient loading system, ICU bed ventilator, modern technology stretcher, infusion pump, modernized suction machine, updated blood pressure monitor, customized oxygen cylinder, etc.

Panchmukhi Air Ambulance in Delhi: Curative Transport with Assembled Medical Tools

The first question that comes to our mind is how the air ambulance will transfer the critical patients by accompanying them throughout the journey. Air ambulance is one such option where medical patients are shifted under the supervision of highly experienced doctors and well-equipped facilities. We at Air Ambulance from Delhi are an expert in offering patient commutation amenities with pre-hospital care provided under the care of medical experts. We have successfully transferred the emergency patients and taken care of the fact that critical patients always feel safe and secure during the trouble-free journey. We get calls from patients in various ways. We carefully listen to the problem of patients and get all the required information related to their health. After talking to the family members of needy patients, we prepare our aircraft and facilitate the transfer of patients with ease, and that too with comfort and caution.

We provide conditions of standard ICU facilities in the Air Ambulance Service in Delhi. We have provided aircraft that are equipped with basic and emergency life-support equipment such as advanced bed-to-bed evacuation, oxygen cylinders with humidifiers, and SPO2 machines. Experienced medical specialists traveling with are skilled in necessary pre-hospitalization assistance of seriously ill patients. They help in meeting casualties during transportation in cases of awfully critical patients. Our round-the-clock availability features prove very beneficial for patients. We offer the best support of a telecom crew who works to manage the bookings done by the convalescents or family members.

