With Exponential Growth Of The Building & Construction Industry, Demand For Glass Bonding Adhesives Is Increasing Rapidly During The Forecast Period 2021-2031

A recent study by Fact.MR states that, the global glass bonding adhesives market is anticipated to expand at over 7% CAGR through 2030. The market is fast gaining traction with a surge in demand for bonding agents to be used between glass and other materials such as metals, rubbers, plastics, and others, from various industries such as electronics, transportation, and construction. As this kind of adhesive provides the best method of joining for glass, it is highly preferred in the architecture industry.

Growth of the glass bonding adhesives market continues to be sustained by rising application in a range of industries, including construction, automotive, and healthcare. However, as these industries have been impacted on a macro-level by the COVID-19 pandemic, bonding adhesive manufacturers have seen demand waning. According to Fact.MR’s analysis, early recovery in these industries will be key to bonding adhesive sales in the short and medium term.

Key Takeaways from Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Report

UV curable acrylate remains the preferred material

Building & construction industry will account for highest demand

Asia Pacific will continue to be an epicenter, with China and India creating sustainable opportunities

Steady demand in the U.S. will drive the North America glass bonding adhesives market during the assessment period

COVID-19 outbreak having an adverse impact on the growth of the global glass bonding adhesives market

“The building & construction industry has grown at over 6% over the past five years, and is set to grow further in future. As a result, glass bonding adhesives being highly required for use in this sector. In terms of type, demand for UV glass bonding adhesives is set to exhibit high growth due to their high optical clarity and excellent bonding property,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Glass Bonding Adhesives Market – Segmentation

Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global glass bonding adhesives market in terms of type, end-use industry, and region. This report presents extensive market dynamics and trends associated with different segments of the market and their influence on the growth prospects of the global glass bonding adhesives market.

Type

UV Curable

Epoxy

Cyanoacrylate

Polyurethane

Silicone

Others

End-use Industry

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial Assembly

Woodworking

Others

Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Glass Bonding Adhesives Market

• Canada Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Sale

• Germany Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Production

• UK Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Industry

• France Glass Bonding Adhesives Market

• Spain Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Intelligence

• India Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Scenario

• Brazil Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Sales Intelligence

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Glass Bonding Adhesives Market

Latest industry Glass Bonding Adhesives Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Glass Bonding Adhesives Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Glass Bonding Adhesives Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Glass Bonding Adhesives Market major players

Glass Bonding Adhesives Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

