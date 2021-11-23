Extensive Use Of Timber Frames In The Construction Industry Has Strengthened Demand For The Product Over The Past Half-Decade

Novel upfront technology and planning in framing turnkey designs of timber frame buildings are set to provide higher growth to the market over the long-term forecast period. Integrated frame designs are anticipated to cut construction schedule times by nearly 50%, and the overall cost of labor as well that is incurred with conventional building methods.

Also, lowered cost of construction and attractive designs, and consumer inclination towards selected turnkey designs, will bolster overall demand for timber frames. Strong supply-side winds are expected to turn the tables towards the brighter side and provide long-term headwinds to the timber frames market.

As per Fact.MR analysis, the global timber frames market is set to expand at a healthy CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Key Takeaways from Global Timber Frames Market Study

The global timber frames market is anticipated to add 2.1X value by 2030 as compared to 2020.

Common truss captures a governing share of the global timber frames market, and is set to create around US$ 230 Mn opportunity over the long-term forecast period.

Fir is the fastest-growing segment in the timber frames market, owing to rapid growth of fir production across Canada and the United States.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2020, and is expected to gain 34 BPS in its market share by 2030 over 2020.

Personal space application is anticipated to lose around 260 BPS over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The U.K., Canada, and the United States of America are key countries dominating the demand for timber frames.

Key Segments Covered of Timber Frames Market

Truss Common Truss King Post Truss Hammerbeam Truss Scissor Truss Others

Timber Pine Spruce Oak Fir Larch Others

Application Personal Space Commercial Space



Key Country-wise Inclusions

US Timber Frames Market

• Canada Timber Frames Market Sale

• Germany Timber Frames Market Production

• UK Timber Frames Market Industry

• France Timber Frames Market

• Spain Timber Frames Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Timber Frames Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Timber Frames Market Intelligence

• India Timber Frames Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Timber Frames Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Timber Frames Market Scenario

• Brazil Timber Frames Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Timber Frames Market Sales Intelligence

The report covers following Timber Frames Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Timber Frames Market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Timber Frames Market

Latest industry Timber Frames Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Timber Frames Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Timber Frames Market demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Timber Frames Market major players

Timber Frames Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Timber Frames Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

